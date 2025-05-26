Oblivion Remastered player gets flung in jail for 20 million days just for some petty crime

The longest recorded prison sentence served was just shy of 71 years. Charles Foussard was incarcerated in 1903 after murdering a man and stealing his boots. At the age of 92, he died in prison. Over in Oblivion Remastered, meanwhile, player Scribe_Of_Satire served a sentence of 55,284 years, or 20,178,790 days.

Spotted by our pals at GamesRadar, Scribe_Of_Satire shared this dizzying prison sentence over on the Oblivion subreddit.

Before the cops grabbed them, our heroic thief had amassed a bounty of more than 2 billion gold. And how did they do this? Merely stealing goodies. The most impressive thing about this crime spree is that they never trespassed, never assaulted anyone, never killed anyone, and never once pinched a horse. They hardly even engaged in any pickpocketing. They merely pilfered from someone's pockets once.

But they also stole over a million items. Which is quite a spree.

To put this in context, 55,000 years ago Earth was in the middle of the last glacial cycle, the last ice age, and neanderthals were still stomping around. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, Bethesda did not choose to model the passage of time to such a degree, so doing a prison stint like this will not see you exit your cell and discover a new world full of new species. Your dreams of seeing 20-metre-tall argonians ruling Tamriel will go unfulfilled.

What Scribe_Of_Satire did discover was that being stuck in prison for so long gives the Tamriel calendar a bit of a stroke. When they were finally freed, it was the 5th of Morning Star, 3E -9,818. Clearly Bethesda just didn't include enough numbers, and no matter how long you wait, you'll never be able to leave the third era.

I guess there isn't much of a downside to this kind of crime spree, then. Apart from the skill loss.