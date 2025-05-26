Oblivion Remastered player gets flung in jail for 20 million days just for some petty crime
The guards take theft seriously.
The longest recorded prison sentence served was just shy of 71 years. Charles Foussard was incarcerated in 1903 after murdering a man and stealing his boots. At the age of 92, he died in prison. Over in Oblivion Remastered, meanwhile, player Scribe_Of_Satire served a sentence of 55,284 years, or 20,178,790 days.
Spotted by our pals at GamesRadar, Scribe_Of_Satire shared this dizzying prison sentence over on the Oblivion subreddit.
To anyone wondering what'd happen if you went to jail with a bounty of over 2 billion, here ya go! from r/oblivion
Before the cops grabbed them, our heroic thief had amassed a bounty of more than 2 billion gold. And how did they do this? Merely stealing goodies. The most impressive thing about this crime spree is that they never trespassed, never assaulted anyone, never killed anyone, and never once pinched a horse. They hardly even engaged in any pickpocketing. They merely pilfered from someone's pockets once.
But they also stole over a million items. Which is quite a spree.
To put this in context, 55,000 years ago Earth was in the middle of the last glacial cycle, the last ice age, and neanderthals were still stomping around. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, Bethesda did not choose to model the passage of time to such a degree, so doing a prison stint like this will not see you exit your cell and discover a new world full of new species. Your dreams of seeing 20-metre-tall argonians ruling Tamriel will go unfulfilled.
What Scribe_Of_Satire did discover was that being stuck in prison for so long gives the Tamriel calendar a bit of a stroke. When they were finally freed, it was the 5th of Morning Star, 3E -9,818. Clearly Bethesda just didn't include enough numbers, and no matter how long you wait, you'll never be able to leave the third era.
I guess there isn't much of a downside to this kind of crime spree, then. Apart from the skill loss.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.