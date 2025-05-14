Oblivion Remastered mod makes its best part last forever: A Dark Brotherhood freelancer mode with infinite contracts and a gacha-style reward system
I will kill again. And again. And again. And again.
For a game without official mod support, modders sure are going hard on Oblivion Remastered. There's the mod to make you a stealthy murder king, a mod to fix the game's terrible loot levelling, and it took a mere three hours for the game to get its first gooner mod (there have been many more since. No, I'm not listing them).
But Dark Brotherhood – Infinitum might be my favourite one yet. From an author named ColdTyrant (they're probably really nice in reality), it's essentially Hitman's Freelancer Mode for Oblivion's guild of cloaked assassins. It adds "100 Assassination Contracts spread across all eight major cities, randomly selected at assignment and infinitely repeatable," that you can pick up off a table in the Brotherhood's Cheydinhal sanctuary.
These are "lesser contracts," and not as involved as the ones you get during the actual Dark Brotherhood questline. You get your target and a location and off you go a-murderin'. Fear not, the mod won't have you murder anyone vital to Oblivion's many quests. Instead, it spins up new people—with names like 'Diligent Father' to make you feel really good about your career—for you to translate into glory.
Once your blade is bloodied, you get 500 gold and two "Dark Tokens," a whole new currency the mod has created for use with "Creeper's Gacha Chest." Creeper is the scamp who was Morrowind's second-best merchant, and he's returned for this mod in order to give you loot. Hand over your tokens, choose what you wanna play for (random weapons, jewellery, armour, that kind of thing) and spin the wheel. It's all the dopamine of live service without the life-ruining financial strain.
It's a genuinely impressive thing, and as someone who'd much rather earn my crust hanging around Oblivion's weird clockwork cities rather than yet another Ayleid ruin, cave, or fort, it's exactly the kind of mod I'm looking for in my own game. It also doesn't touch the actual Dark Brotherhood questline at all, so you don't have to avoid installing it for fear of muddling base Oblivion's best part.
If you want to give it a try, you'll need UE4SS for Oblivion Remastered and UE4SS TesSyncMapInjector first. ColdTyrant also recommends OBSE64 and the [NL] Tag Remover. Once you've done that, grab the mod from Nexus, drop the .esp in your ObvData/Data folder, and add it to the game's Plugins.txt file. Then, you know, glory to the Dread Father Sithis and all that.
Oblivion console commands: Cheats new and old
Oblivion lockpicks: Where and how to use them
Oblivion vampirism cure: Rid yourself of the affliction
Oblivion thieves guild: How to join the crew
Oblivion persuasion: Master the minigame
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.