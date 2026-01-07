Where to find the Stator blueprint in StarRupture

StarRupture drops you onto a hostile alien world inhabited by shrieking bugs orbiting a sun that frequently blasts you with scorching rays. While there's a brief tutorial for the early access survival game, you're largely on your own when it comes to figuring out anything but the basics. So if you're looking for the Stator blueprint, an important early production item, you might be wondering where you even begin to search.

Thankfully, the Stator blueprint isn't all that far from your starting point—in fact, you've probably spotted the location the moment you stepped out of the landing pod—though you will have to do some running and bug-killing to find it. Make sure you've at least crafted a pistol and some ammo before you head out, but you won't need more than that.

StarRupture Stator blueprint location

Watch the video above, which begins at the starting zone just outside your lander. Look almost directly north and you'll see a ruined structure in the distance on a ridge. It's hard to see, but it's there—if it helps, orient yourself by looking at the huge metal turbine that dominates the landscape, then swing your view left until you see the structure.

With your pistol ready, just start running and make a beeline for that ruined building, which is called Griffith's Research Outpost. You can more or less run in a straight line, but as you get closer veer a bit left so you can skirt around the ridge and come up the hill with the outpost to your right. Be ready for action: there are several small swarms of bugs in the area.

You'll see two habitats, a double-level building labeled GRIFFITS BLUECORP and a single-level building that is elevated on stilts. To get the blueprint, you'll first need to jump into the labeled two-story habitat, then jump from there into the elevated one-story habitat—the video above shows exactly how to do it. You'll find the blueprint in the blue chest on the floor behind the desk on your left.

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

Don't just grab it and run, though! There are several bodies to loot at this location, other containers with supplies, and even small piles of rubble you should dig through for useful items. And be on the lookout for more bugs, which seem to swarm whenever you find something useful.

Once you're back at your base you can use the Stator blueprint in your fabricator. It requires 2 titanium housings and 1 wolfram wire to fabricate. The Stator can be used to craft more complex items or exported on its own to satisfy contracts.