The modder who saved Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 1 has been showing off a treasure trove of material from the canceled version of Bloodlines 2
I don't know if anyone on this earth loves VtMB as much as Wesp5.
Werner "Wesp5" Spahl, author of the essential Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines Unofficial Patch, appears to have the inside scoop on the initial, canceled version of its sequel, pulled from Hardsuit Labs by publisher Paradox in 2021, as opposed to The Chinese Room-developed game we got last year.
Over the past few days, Wesp5 has released four videos showing gameplay and assets from the canceled version of Bloodlines 2. Last November, Wesp5 also showed off a silent demo reel of powers from this version of the game.
Of the newer videos, two are slide shows of still images from Bloodlines 2's development, set to music by Bloodlines 1 composer Rik Schaffer. "HSL Bloodlines 2 - People" shows, as you might expect, screenshots and model views of characters from the game. "HSL Bloodlines 2 - Locations" features maps, concept images, and screenshots of environments from the game.
Wesp5 has also uploaded two extended gameplay sequences: "Warehouse" shows an infiltration of a warehouse/office complex, including what appear to be a partially implemented boss fight, as well as a scene of our player crashing an office party—maybe involving some vampire mind control?
"Medical" shows a level set in a haunted hospital with some really nice jump scares, freaky scenes, and flashbacks to the institution's heyday in the 1930s. Even in its unfinished state it looks like a pretty loving, worthy ode to Bloodlines 1's memorably spooky Ocean House Hotel level.
The gameplay is very rough and WIP, but the vision definitely strikes me as more in line with the original game—less polished than The Chinese Room's Bloodlines 2, but potentially more interactive. It has that stiff, Elder Scrollsy, Bloodlines One-sy "Yeah it's not gonna feel as good as an action game, but there's a lot of RPG stuff going on" look.
All the same, there's no way of knowing if it would have all come together under Hardsuit Labs. A canceled game gets to remain a perfect martyr in the minds of its devotees, sky-high expectations unsullied by first contact with reality. As for the game we eventually got, PCG online editor Fraser Brown appreciated Bloodlines 2 for the game it was: A more constrained action-RPG with a strong narrative and vampire vibes, but some unfortunate flaws, particularly in its side content.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
