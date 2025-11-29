The Long Dark's final episode has been pushed back yet again, but at least it has an actual release date now

The end of The Long Dark is nigh. After more than ten years in development and seven years working on its controversial story mode, Wintermute, the climactic episode is in the final stages of production. However, those stages aren't quite as final as developer Hinterland Studio would like, so they've announced the episode won't arrive until next year.

"While the majority of the episode is now finished, there was just no way for us to wrap up the remaining cinematic work, the soundtrack, or complete the last bit of mission polish in time for the end of this year as we had originally planned," Hinterland studios explained in a Steam post. "So we're taking an extra couple of months to finish that work, then to optimize, fix the bugs, and get it ready for console certification."

No doubt this will come as a disappointment to fans of the survival game, not least because Hinterland has previously said it would release in both 2024 and 2025. That said, as Hinterland explained in April, "once it's done, we can never go back." So I can understand the studio's desire to get it right.

And at least Hinterland has committed to a specific date, namely March 31. This was revealed in a new trailer giving us a glimpse of Wintermute's finale. The video mainly comprises panning and tracking shots through a bunch of different environments, like a rocky river, a mine with cart tracks running through it, and a control station with a satellite dish visible through the window. They are nice environments, though, and are a few cryptic narrative nuggets dropped in, such as an ominous suggestion that the aurora is "changing".

THE LONG DARK -- WINTERMUTE, EPISODE FIVE: "THE LIGHT AT THE END OF ALL THINGS" (TEASER) - YouTube Watch On

When Episode 5 does finally arrive, players can expect it to last a fair while. Hinterland explained in April that the episode has "between two to three times as much cinematic and story content as episode four, which is our largest episode to date." It will be a more linear affair than previous episodes, but will also take players to unexplored places.

Hopefully, Episode 5 can live up to the long wait, not least because fans of the game were a mite peeved when Hinterland revealed The Long Dark's sequel before putting the original's story to bed. Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 was announced during 2024's Game Awards, promising to evolve "every aspect of the survival formula to its 2.0 iteration, setting the table for the next generation of survival game." As with Wintermute's final episode, the sequel is expected to enter early access in 2026.