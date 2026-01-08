You can start collecting Helium right away in StarRupture from small meteorites dotted around the planet's surface. But, at first, you won't have any use for it. Once you've got your head around the likes of Wolfram, Titanium, and Calcium, you'll need to get this resource en masse. Luckily, the Helium locations aren't all that far away.

I recommend you have a gun and a good bundle of bullets with you, as you're likely to run into some monsters on the way. Plus, you'll be right next door to the Stabilizer blueprint location, so you can nab that too.

StarRupture Helium location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Creepy Jar) (Image credit: Creepy Jar)

While there are multiple deposits across the planet, the best place to find Helium-3 deposits in StarRupture is almost directly east of the lander where you start the game, near the Grubbler trees at the base of the mountain. Here you'll find two Helium vents that you can start harvesting. Take note that you'll need a Helium-3 Extractor, unlocked by reaching level six with the Slenian corporation, not the standard Ore Excavator.

Helium deposits resemble huge purple geysers, so they stand out to say the least. If you have the map upgrade, the Helium is also clearly visible as purple/pink patches. Along with the vein to the east of the lander, you can find two slightly further away to the north of the lander, past the mountains.

Nearby the Helium-3 deposits to the far east, you'll also find some new plants, such as Serpent Root and Prism Herb, and a map beacon to uncover more of the area.

As with the Calcium deposits, you'll need to build another base around the Helium deposit to get the machinery you need up and running. So, place down a Base Core, generate and connect power correctly, place Helium-3 Extractors on the vents, and then any other production or storage machines you need.