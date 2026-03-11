Memory prices could leap even higher as the supply of helium, crucial to making chips, is now impacted by the conflict in the Middle East
There's no quick fix to getting hold of ultra-pure helium, either.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Ask any PC enthusiast to make a list of all the materials that chip makers need to make the latest processors, GPUs, DRAM and flash modules, and you'll probably be given a pretty good breakdown of everything required. However, they might not expect helium to be so critical to it all, and it turns out that the current situation in the Middle East is likely to seriously impact the crucial supply of it.
This comes from Jukan on X, an analyst at Citrini, who has reported that major chip manufacturers, such as Samsung and SK hynix, are having to look at other ways of sourcing helium. This gas is used to flush out any other gases inside the wafer fabrication systems, and naturally, it needs to be extremely pure.
"No Helium, No Semiconductors" — Samsung, SK Hynix on High AlertAs global logistics tensions escalate in the wake of the Iran crisis, South Korea's semiconductor industry is facing supply instability for helium gas, a critical process material. Ships transporting helium have… pic.twitter.com/rrhGqgmrtLMarch 11, 2026
More importantly, though, helium is a byproduct of the production of liquified natural gas, so the biggest suppliers of LNG also happen to be the biggest suppliers of helium. In the case of South Korea's semiconductor industry, Jukan reports that 64% of last year's imports came from one country: Qatar.Article continues below
A cursory glance at any map to see just exactly where Qatar is located will highlight you to the problem at hand. Across the Persian Gulf, directly opposite Qatar, is Iran, and with the Strait of Hormuz practically closed to all shipping, South Korea's most significant supply of helium has suddenly dried up.
Globally, the largest producer of helium in the world is America, and while it could possibly meet the sudden demand for the elusive gas, getting hold of sufficient quantities at such short notice isn't going to be easy. Chip firms could turn to Russia, another large producer of helium, but transactions with that country are far from simple.
While a sudden halt to the production of computer and memory chips is unlikely, the fact that semiconductors are in such high demand from the AI market, with hundreds of billions of dollars behind it, means that Samsung, SK hynix, TSMC, and others may possibly reduce production of less-profitable chips to ensure that their biggest orders are fulfilled in time.
All of which goes to suggest that if the situation in Iran continues for some time, we could see an even bigger shortage of crucial PC components. If you think DRAM is expensive right now, you could be in for an almighty shock in a few months.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.