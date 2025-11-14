Players flood back to co-op survival RPG Enshrouded as the new 'Wake of the Water' update gets everyone wet

Enshrouded - Wake of the Water | Official Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's a great time to dive back into co-op survival RPG Enshrouded. That's because the world finally has a feature players have been asking for since it first arrived in early access nearly two years ago: water.

The Wake of the Water update arrived this week, bringing a new high-level biome to the already massive Embervale map. Veilwater Basin is a tropical jungle filled with lakes, waterways, and sunken ruins to explore, and the region is also perfect for building a new base because you can put all that water to use.

Since Enshrouded's water is simulated in real time, you can dig canals for irrigating crops or powering new crafting stations, and you can move water around in containers to fill your own lakes and ponds. There are even waterproof walls included in the update if you want to build an underwater base—and something tells me you do. Just be careful: if you remove the wrong block down there, water will immediately begin flooding your submerged home.

You're not the only one moving into Veilwater Basin. A lizard-like race called Drak are also elbowing their way into the region, and not only are they strong swimmers but they can use weapons underwater—unlike you. You might want to stick to fighting them on solid ground.

Enshrouded - Wake of the Water | Update 7 Highlights - YouTube Watch On

As you'd expect, fishing is also on the menu. Craft a rod and some bait and start checking the lakes for signs of fish. Using better bait might grant you more interesting catches, and there's a higher tier rod that can be acquired from a new survivor located somewhere in Veilwater Basin.

Looks like a whole lot of players are already splish-splashing around in the brand new water system, too: the co-op survival game's concurrent peak daily player count has jumped up from roughly 12,000 a day to over 30,000. People sure like fishing and swimming.

There's a lot more in the update than just water, like a new level cap and more powerful versions of all weapon types. Plus, Enshrouded is on sale on Steam for 20% off until November 24. You can check out the full patch notes here.