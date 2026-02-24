'We couldn’t even have imagined this': Co-op pirate survival game Windrose has been wishlisted over 1 million times

News
By published

The swashbuckling survival adventure is a hit before it's even out.

Three pirates
(Image credit: Windrose Crew)

Avast ye! Thar, off the starboard bow, sail ho! It's a pirate ship, and it's headed right toward your wishlist! Heave ho, you scallywags!

That's pirate speak for: did you know co-op pirate survival game Windrose now has over 1,000,000 wishlists on Steam? That massive bounty of excited fans means it's now among Steam's top 20 most wishlisted games. I don't know if that surprises you, but it seems to have caught the development team off-guard:

"A few weeks ago, we couldn’t even have imagined this," developer Windrose Crew said in a post on Steam announcing that impressive milestone and thanking fans for their support.

"This past week has been a real whirlwind for our team with all the attention the game has been getting," the developers said. "And as the spotlight grows, so do expectations. We’re working hard every day to live up to them. There’s still a lot ahead of us, and honestly, it can feel a little scary at times. Our biggest goal is to ship a great game and let you be the judge."

Windrose: Drunken Sailor (2026 Remaster) - YouTube Windrose: Drunken Sailor (2026 Remaster) - YouTube
Watch On

"With all that said, thank you—sincerely—for playing the demo, leaving reviews, sharing feedback on Discord, showing off your amazing builds, posting highlights, discussing, suggesting, and inviting your friends," the devs said. "In short, for showing us that Windrose means something to you and sharing that feeling with others."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.