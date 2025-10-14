Minecraft's Mounts of Mayhem drop is now available to test, including sailing with the nautilus and a brand new weapon enchantment

Minecraft's Mounts of Mayhem drop will mark the game's fourth update this year, and even though we've only got surface-level information about what's included, a few of its most appealing features are now available to test with Java edition. This includes getting hands-on with the brand new Spear weapon, alongside a new weapon enchantment we haven't heard about yet: the Lunge.

Details on the lunge enchantment for the spear have been shared in an official blog post about the update. This enchantment gives you a burst of speed when using the weapon, which you can take advantage of in combat to deliver hits to any mobs that might be challenging to fight with a sword. But, you can also use the enchantment to travel around the overworld a lot faster, which is bound to save your hunger from rapidly depleting if you run around on foot.

Other features available to test in this snapshot include the Nautilus, which you will now be able to go and tame and ride around the ocean, alongside the Zombie Nautilus which we now know is tameable. We knew that this mob would have a zombified version, but the fact you can actually keep one for yourself is exciting.

Similarly, you'll also be able to go and hunt down zombie horses to tame while testing these new features. But, the blog post does explain that mobs like this are in high demand for other enemies too, so the chances of you finding a herd without having any competition when it comes to taming them are pretty slim. As confident as I am in taking down a horde of zombies in Minecraft, if they were all on horseback I think I'd be slightly more intimidated. Let alone when they all start charging at me with Spears.

Unfortunately for Bedrock players though, all these features are currently only available to test in Java edition. With that said, there are plans for a snapshot to come to Bedrock soon, but there's no update as to when that will be. Hopefully it won't be too long before the Mounts of Mayhem drop rolls out as a whole, and at least this little insight gives me some time to master the new weapon after relying exclusively on a sword for so many years.