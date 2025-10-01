Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update: everything you need to know about the 4th drop of the year

Minecraft has shared some details about its fourth game drop of the year, Mounts of Mayhem. As always though, the first round of information includes some exciting additions the game can expect, but doesn't expose a lot of details like a release date. Luckily the official blog post about the drop, alongside the announcement at Minecraft Live 2025, has still given us plenty of information to dissect.

As the title suggests, this update is all about adding new mounts to the game and a few items to improve the experience you currently have with mounts. As it stands, you're only able to ride horses, donkeys, mules, camels and pigs in Minecraft, so it'll be nice to shake things up and get new mounts to help you traverse open stretches of water as well as just land. Especially now you can craft a saddle. Here's everything we currently know about the Mounts of Mayhem update.

The Mounts of Mayhem update doesn't have a release date yet, and seeing as the Copper Age drop just launched, it will be a few months before we see the next update rolled out. With that said, this update has been referred to as the fourth drop of 2025, so we can at least assume it'll come before 2026.

In 2024, The Garden Awakens was the last game drop for the year, and that launched in December. So, I feel confident in assuming that Mounts of Mayhem will follow the same schedule. Perfect for when that Minecraft phase inevitably sneaks in during the winter break, if you ask me.

(Image credit: Mojang)

With the main focus of this update being on adding new mounts to the game, you can probably expect a number of new beasts being added. While some of these build on creatures that already exist in Minecraft, we have had a glimpse at an entirely new beast: the nautilus. This is an underwater mob which you can tame with pufferfish and strap a saddle to before climbing aboard and sailing through the ocean. If you're worried about drowning while you explore the deep sea, rest assured that the nautilus also comes with the "Breath of the Nautilus" effect which stops you from consuming any air bubbles for a period of time. This effect doesn't last forever and will need to be refilled eventually though, but you can do so by popping back up to the surface before plunging back down.

Nautilus armour is also being introduced to the game and will come in copper, iron, gold, diamond, and Netherite. Given just how many beasts are hiding below the surface wishing you harm in Minecraft, having armour for your new friend feels pretty essential. Especially given zombie nautilus are being added to the game as part of this update too. These zombified versions will become mounts for drowned, making them a lot faster underwater and in turn, more of a threat to you.

Alongside nautilus, zombie horses are finally coming to the main game too. You've been able to spawn these horrors in creative mode since 2013, but they've never made their way to survival mode. Now, you'll be able to find them in savannah and plains biomes. As is the way with all horses, they'll be passive mobs, but the jockeys that spawn with them will not be. Take out the rider and you'll be able to tame one for yourself. But, they will burn in sunlight much like normal zombies so you'll only be able to take them out at night.

The final feature shared for the Mounts of Mayhem update so far is the spear, an entirely new weapon. This will give you an advantage during mounted combat thanks to a larger range than just a sword, and it boasts two attacks rather than just hopelessly swinging a weapon in the general direction of a mob.

You'll be able to use the jab attack which keeps your enemies at a distance, or you can master a charge attack which will knock enemies from a mount. So, if you've been waiting for the best time to recreate jousting in your world, this is it. You don't just have to use this weapon while on a mount either. It's fine to use on foot, or with elytra, or in a minecart or boat. Basically, anywhere you'd use a normal weapon you can probably use a spear.