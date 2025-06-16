Minecraft is rolling out its first glow up in years tomorrow
Bedrock players will be able to enjoy Vibrant Visuals and Chase the Skies in one neat bundle.
Minecraft's newest update, Chase the Skies, has now received a release date thanks to a new trailer uploaded to YouTube. And, to make things even more exciting, it's coming on June 17. We knew this update would be rolling out some time this month but, given the trailer was only shared four days before its release, I definitely didn't expect it to come around so quickly.
The Chase the Skies drop will release new functions for items like leads and craftable saddles, alongside a player locator bar making it easier than ever to track down your friends who have gone walkabouts. The most exciting part of the update though is the release of the Happy Ghast, a new mob which you and your friends (or on your own) will be able to ride around the map. It's not as straightforward as it sounds though: you'll have to venture to the nether to find a dried ghast and raise it from there first.
To coincide with the release of Chase the Skies Vibrant Visuals, the highly anticipated visual upgrade to the game, is also rolling out on the same date. So, Minecraft will be a whole lot prettier while you explore atop your new happy ghast and each biome will have a new atmosphere thanks to its shaders. This update will also make exploring underwater even more tense than it already is, which is a change I'm not entirely prepared for. The drowned are bad enough when you see them now, let alone when they are literally lurking in the shadows.
Unfortunately though, the Vibrant Visuals update only applies to Bedrock Players. Java players will still be able to make the most of the Chase the Skies drop, but it could be a while before they get to experience the new look of the game (though if you don't have access to the update you will still be able to play with your friends who do). It won't impact the gameplay, so you'll still be able to adventure around on your ghast: there just won't be as many breathtaking views.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
