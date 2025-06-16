Minecraft is rolling out its first glow up in years tomorrow

Minecraft's newest update, Chase the Skies, has now received a release date thanks to a new trailer uploaded to YouTube. And, to make things even more exciting, it's coming on June 17. We knew this update would be rolling out some time this month but, given the trailer was only shared four days before its release, I definitely didn't expect it to come around so quickly.

The Chase the Skies drop will release new functions for items like leads and craftable saddles, alongside a player locator bar making it easier than ever to track down your friends who have gone walkabouts. The most exciting part of the update though is the release of the Happy Ghast, a new mob which you and your friends (or on your own) will be able to ride around the map. It's not as straightforward as it sounds though: you'll have to venture to the nether to find a dried ghast and raise it from there first.

To coincide with the release of Chase the Skies Vibrant Visuals, the highly anticipated visual upgrade to the game, is also rolling out on the same date. So, Minecraft will be a whole lot prettier while you explore atop your new happy ghast and each biome will have a new atmosphere thanks to its shaders. This update will also make exploring underwater even more tense than it already is, which is a change I'm not entirely prepared for. The drowned are bad enough when you see them now, let alone when they are literally lurking in the shadows.

Unfortunately though, the Vibrant Visuals update only applies to Bedrock Players. Java players will still be able to make the most of the Chase the Skies drop, but it could be a while before they get to experience the new look of the game (though if you don't have access to the update you will still be able to play with your friends who do). It won't impact the gameplay, so you'll still be able to adventure around on your ghast: there just won't be as many breathtaking views.