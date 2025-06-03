Minecraft Chase the Skies drop: Everything you need to know about the next update

Minecraft is preparing to release Chase the Skies, its second drop for 2025, featuring the anticipated launch of the Happy Ghast among a number of other frequently requested features. In a post shared to the official Minecraft blog, all the details of the update were shared, alongside its Chase the Skies title. A release date was left out, but a lot of signs hint at it launching pretty soon.

There's a huge amount of content to sink your teeth into within the Chase the Skies drop, and alongside a new mob, a number of useful items are getting new functionality too. Here's everything you need to know so you can prepare your world for such a significant update.

The Chase the Skies update still doesn't have a concrete release date. However, the official blog post announcing the name for the drop did state the update is "coming soon", which suggests it could roll out over the next month. We know the Happy Ghast was originally planned to release around June, and since it features in this drop, we'd say it's safe to assume that window applies to this update as a whole.

What's included in the Minecraft Chase the Skies drop?

(Image credit: Mojang)

The highlights of the Chase the Skies update are:

Happy Ghast mob

Player locator bar

Updated leads

Craftable saddles

Vibrant Visuals

One of, if not the most anticipated feature of the Chase the Skies drop is the Happy Ghast. This mob gives you a new mode of transportation around the overworld, letting you and four friends hop on top to take to the skies together rather than having to run around on foot. As is the way with any mob in Minecraft, you'll need to spend some time taming it first. But it's well worth the effort going off the trailers and screenshots we've seen of it so far.

The Chase the Skies drop also introduces a player locator bar. Gone are the days of begging your friends to stop running off when you head off on an adventure together. You'll now be able to use a bar that sits on top of your toolbar and below your health and hunger which shows you which direction your friends are in. So, if you need to rush in and help them if they've got themselves in yet another sticky situation, you won't have to pray they can find their coordinates in time now.

Leads are also getting new functions. Rather than being a way to tie single mobs to fence posts, you can now use leads to chain multiple beasties together to create your own train of mobs, and the crafting recipe is getting simpler too. You'll only need string to craft them now, rather than having to hunt for slimeballs as well. What's more, if you're travelling by a Happy Ghast, you'll be able to attach a lead to a boat and then to your Ghast to make sure your mobs have a safe mode of transportation too. Saddles are also becoming craftable, which is huge for adventurers who have spent hours running around praying one pops up in a chest.



Finally, the much anticipated Vibrant Visuals update is rolling out as part of Chase the Skies, bringing a well-needed visual overhaul to the game. It won't affect the gameplay, but there will be some new features added to the appearance of the game. For example, water has reflections, forests now feature shady patches, and fog will drift across different biomes. This section of the drop will only be available on Bedrock Edition devices, but fret not, there are plans for it to come to Java Edition eventually.