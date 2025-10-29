Minecraft has announced a handful of new mobs coming in the Mounts of Mayhem drop, and horses will finally be able to swim (which is huge)

Our prayers have been answered, finally.

There's no feeling quite like taming a horse in Minecraft, trying to ride it back to your base, and being met with a huge body of water. The sinking feeling in your chest, knowing that you'll either have to leave it there and run off in an attempt to find the materials to craft a lead, or simply push it by walking into it, is one we've all felt before. Fortunately, the Mounts of Mayhem drop is putting a stop to this, and all mounts will now be able to swim across bodies of water. Hallelujah!

That's not all the exciting news about the Mounts of Mayhem drop either. Three news mobs have been shared in an official blog post, including one new mount and two new variants. They all spawn in the desert, and often come as a package deal rather than appearing separately, which is bound to make the usually barren biome a lot more exciting.

