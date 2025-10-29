Minecraft has announced a handful of new mobs coming in the Mounts of Mayhem drop, and horses will finally be able to swim (which is huge)

There's no feeling quite like taming a horse in Minecraft, trying to ride it back to your base, and being met with a huge body of water. The sinking feeling in your chest, knowing that you'll either have to leave it there and run off in an attempt to find the materials to craft a lead, or simply push it by walking into it, is one we've all felt before. Fortunately, the Mounts of Mayhem drop is putting a stop to this, and all mounts will now be able to swim across bodies of water. Hallelujah!

That's not all the exciting news about the Mounts of Mayhem drop either. Three news mobs have been shared in an official blog post, including one new mount and two new variants. They all spawn in the desert, and often come as a package deal rather than appearing separately, which is bound to make the usually barren biome a lot more exciting.

As someone who usually avoids exploring the desert unless I really must, I'm looking forward to having a reason to, rather than aimlessly wandering. That's until I inevitably lose my inventory to its new inhabitants, of course.

The parched is a new skeleton variant, but unlike their standard version they won't burn in daylight. In fact, the blog post explicitly states that the mob rides under the "bright light of day", which will definitely make the desert a more challenging biome to navigate. They are much darker than normal skeletons and are wrapped in bandages, but still wield the same bow and will no doubt find ways to snipe you halfway across the map the second they set their eyes on you.

Similarly, a new zombie variant who is seen wielding a spear will join the pack. Appropriately referred to as "spear-wielding husks" in the blog post, these mobs also take on a more dusty look than their standard variant. Much like the parched, they are resistant to sunlight, so will be active throughout the entire day rather than exclusively at night.

Which leads us to their noble steed: the camel husk. Much like the normal camel, this dried out, rather haunting version can seat two riders. So, if you encounter one, the chances of you bumping into a husk and a parched are a lot higher. If you can take out both mobs, you'll be able to hop on and take it back to your base, though I can't guarantee any other mobs you meet on the journey back won't try and take it from you.