I've been humbled by a browser game that challenges you to craft as many items in Minecraft as you can in ten seconds

Turns out I don't know what I'm talking about.

When I started playing Minecraft in 2012 you didn't have any sort of help or guidance when it came to crafting. You had to rely exclusively on your own knowledge, or constantly tab out of the game to look up crafting recipes. It wasn't until the in-game recipe book was introduced in 2018 that I no longer had to rely on the internet to tell me what I needed, but by this point the crafting guide wasn't needed. I had confidently memorised how to craft every single possible item in Minecraft and yes, I flexed that knowledge whenever I could.

But it didn't take long for the sheer number of updates and drops to overwhelm my ability to retain all of this incredibly vital information, and I'll admit, the crafting recipe book has been my best friend as of late. But I didn't quite realise how little I now know about crafting in-game until I played Crafting Loop, a browser game that tasks you with crafting as many items as possible in ten seconds, showed me that actually I do not know a single recipe off by heart anymore.

