Grounded 2 launch times and release date

It's quite the month for crafting and sim games as Grounded 2's early access release joins the launch of Abiotic Factor's big 1.0 update and Tales of the Shire's cozy decorating. The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-inspired adventure was only recently announced at the Xbox Game Showcase back in June, and is the follow-up to one of our all-time favorite survival games.

If sorting time zones bugs you just as much as it does me, then rest assured, I've already got you covered. Below, I'm breaking down the release times for Grounded 2 by region for its Steam early access and Xbox game preview launch tomorrow.

Grounded 2 launches tomorrow, July 29, 2025, at 10 am PT on Steam early access and Xbox game preview. That keeps most folks in the July 29 window for its worldwide launch, but here's a quick reference of Grounded 2's release times by region:

10 am PT, July 29 (Los Angeles)

12 pm CT, July 29 (Chicago)

1 pm ET, July 29 (New York)

6 pm BST, July 29 (London)

7 pm CEST, July 29 (Berlin)

1 am CST, July 30 (Beijing)

2 am KST, July 30 (Seoul)

2 am JST, July 30 (Tokyo)

3 am AEST, July 30 (Sydney)

5 am NZST, July 30 (Auckland)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can jump into the game preview release via the Microsoft Store, otherwise, you can buy the early access release at the same time on Steam.

Do we know how long Grounded 2 will be in early access?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment, Eidos-Montréal)

There's no specific launch date for Grounded 2 1.0, but the first game spent a little over two years in early access. Developer Obsidian Entertainment is taking a different approach to updates this time around, too, aiming to release a new Grounded 2 update every four to five months. That's a longer wait than before, but director Chris Parker told GamesRadar these should be "longer, meatier updates" than what you saw in Grounded.