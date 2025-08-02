'Chat do I go to the office on Saturday to fix this:' The clock is ticking on Peak accidentally hitting players with a map that's impossible to beat

If your next Peak run looks impossible, it just might be. On Saturday, dev Aggro Crab posted a screenshot of an impossible-to-reach campfire that spawned on top of an unclimbable tree. Peak is challenging, but it's not supposed to be quite that challenging.

Aggro Crab explained the glitch in a post on X (with a string of crying emojis): "A modder in discord has informed me that in two days there will be a map where the campfire spawns in an unreachable tree. chat do i go to the office on saturday to fix this."

A modder in discord has informed me that in two days there will be a map where the campfire spawns in an unreachable tree 😭chat do i go to the office on saturday to fix this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dEqrpKgKWKAugust 2, 2025

It's worth pointing out that this funny (and frustrating) glitch isn't in the game just yet. Peak's procedurally-generated maps update on a daily timer, so the map with this campfire glitch isn't live yet. It will be in a couple of days if the devs don't fix it..

For those who haven't played Peak yet, the campfire usually spawns on a wide, open area at the top (one might say, the peak) of the mountain in each zone. You can't move on to the next zone until all the players either make it to the campfire or get resurrected there. So, a glitch like this with an unreachable campfire is effectively a run ender.

Removing a glitched campfire spawn isn't the only update coming to Peak. On Thursday, the devs also announced an upcoming patch that will introduce cannibalism. Yes, you will soon be able to eat your fellow scouts if you get hungry enough. Desperate climbs call for desperate measures.

The timing couldn't be better, either. If your team does get stuck on that unlucky glitched campfire map, you now have a way to stay alive a little bit longer (although the Scoutmaster might not approve of it).