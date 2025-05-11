Can't wait for Dune: Awakening? Play the Dune TTRPG while you wait for just $1 with this Imperium RPG bundle

If you missed out on the Dune: Awakening beta weekend running through May 12, you can still get a taste of spice and drama on Arrakis for a mere $1 with the Dune: Adventures TTRPG.

This weekend, Fanatical is offering a huge discount on the Dune TTRPG game with the Imperium RPG bundle, which includes up to 17 Dune: Adventures books. Tier one of the bundle gets you the base set of three books for just $1 (making it a good alternative for all the budget gamers out there who are waiting for a sale before buying Dune: Awakening).

Dune: Adventures is set before House Atreides arrives on Arrakis and, much like Dune: Awakening, allows you to rewrite the Dune timeline. You can keep your campaign confined to the days before House Atreides's reign to keep things canon or create your own house to take control of Arrakis and tell a completely different story.

The Imperium RPG bundle includes a mix of pre-written campaign adventures, guides, and sourcebooks for building whatever kind of Dune campaign you want. Whether your aging GPU can't handle Dune: Awakening or you just want more time in the sandy wasteland of Arrakis, this bundle is the perfect chance to snag some new TTRPG books without breaking the bank.

Dune: Adventures is also great for scratching the Dune itch while waiting out the last few weeks before Awakening launches. The beta this weekend could be one of the last before the full game goes live on June 10. With less than a month to go, the clock's ticking to snag pre-order rewards and check out the demo, where you can also run a benchmark to see how Dune: Awakening will perform on your PC.