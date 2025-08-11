Take Endless Legend 2 for a spin ahead of its early access launch—you've got a week to conquer an alien world in the new demo, starting today
Plenty of time for a war.
Endless Legend 2's early access launch delay—it's arriving on September 22 now—is a less bitter pill to swallow thanks to the appearance of another demo today. It's a limited-time deal, giving you a week to "experience a taste of the full game".
That "taste" will include access to the tanky Kin of Sheredyn faction, along with the manipulative coral cyborgs known as the Aspects. You'll also be able to duke it out with the insatiable necrophages.
There's a turn cap, unfortunately, but you'll still be able to live through two tide-fall events, when the oceans of the sea-covered world of Saiadha recede, revealing new territory waiting to be fought over.
You'll have until August 18 to leave your mark. Though you won't be able to continue your save when the early access version launches next month.
This is the 4X game I'm most excited about at the moment. As someone who never quite got over Firaxis' wild decision to never make another Alpha Centauri (despite Civ getting seven main entries, with increasingly diminishing returns), Amplitude's brilliantly peculiar brand of faction design and 4X storytelling proved to be an incredible panacea in the original Endless Legend, so I've got high hopes for the sequel.
The early access version will feature five factions at launch (rather than the four that were originally planned), each with bespoke storylines and quests, along with distinct abilities, buildings and troops. Then you've got all the minor factions that you can assimilate. It should be pretty busy, though I know I'll be waiting impatiently for more faction reveals.
Anyway! With only a week to play, you'd better get cracking. You've got wars to conduct.
