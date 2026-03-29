Star Wars Zero Company director has 'an axe to grind' with turn-based tactics, says fans don't have to settle for no story, crummy graphics, and clunky controls: 'Depth doesn't cost you elegance'

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"How do we do something that makes you feel something as a player, and not just think through a problem?"

Togruta character in Star Wars Zero Company looking at camera.
(Image credit: Lucasfilm, EA, Bit Reactor)

Does a tactics game need a story? Does it even need to look good? Greg Foertsch, creative director on the upcoming XCOM-like Star Wars: Zero Company, certainly thinks so. The former XCOM dev dove into his thoughts on the genre in a recent conversation with PC Gamer associate editor Ted Litchfield.

While it might seem like the biggest compliment a tactics game can get is 'you know, it's actually more of a puzzle game,' Foertsch said that's no excuse to spare players a good story.

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Genre diehards might be content with even the spartan visuals of the original XCOM—that is, 1994 and not 2012—but Foertsch said he wants to realize the largely untapped potential for eye-catching graphics and immersive storytelling in tactics games.

Foertsch maintains that it's not an either-or, and he said he's not sure why or how fans got "conditioned" to think strategy games can't graphically luxuriate a little bit or spin memorable yarns. "We should have better stories, we have more immersion, we have better visuals … we're here to tell you, you can have both, and that's what we're planning to deliver."

If you're itching to learn more about Star Wars Zero Company, you can read Ted's full preview of the game—it's chock-full of details and interview tidbits from Foertsch and others. We also have a handy explainer on the game that'll tell you everything you need to know.

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Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

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