Europa Universalis lead Johan Andersson says Paradox's DLC model has been 'pretty f***ing great': 'You decide what's going in, you decide the scope, you decide exactly when you can release'

News
By Contributions from published

Andersson said Paradox has several pipelines for keeping games "alive," and that it's a "pretty great system."

Digital painted image of Spanish Conquistadors on a tropical beach, concept art for Europa Universalis 5.
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

If you've played a Paradox game before, you know the deal. The studios' 4X and grand strategy games in particular tend to have very long lives supplemented by constant infusions of paid DLC, ranging from piecemeal addons to full-on expansions. It doesn't always go to plan, and the execution was particularly spotty with Europa Universalis 4, but EU5 lead Johan Andersson reckons the problem isn't Paradox's DLC strategy. In fact, it's been "pretty fucking great."

In an interview with PC Gamer news writer Joshua Wolens, Andersson said the DLC model has been a logistical and financial win. "When we started with that system, we were a studio of 12 people. That's [around the time Crusader Kings 2 released] and we're doing EU4. I have no idea how big PDS Stockholm is—300, 400 500 people—I have no idea about Stockholm these days.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.