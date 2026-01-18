Super Battle Golf improves the world's least interesting sport by letting you blast your competitors with orbital lasers

I never have been (and never will be) interested in golf. I think it's a boring sport for boring people. I am, however, interested in golf that's been messed around with. That includes things like minigolf and crazy golf (is there much of a delineation there? Answers on a postcard please). But there are also video games that use the fundamentals of golf to create something more interesting, like Cursed to Golf, Dungeon Golf, and What the Golf?
Naturally, therefore, I was immediately drawn to Super Battle Golf, a multiplayer party game that lets you go full Falling Down on your clubmates.
Designed for 1-8 players, Super Battle Golf sees you and your pals teeing off simultaneously, aiming to complete the course first by any means necessary. While you can theoretically try to win the game fairly, cheating is built into the experience.
You can aim your shots directly at other players to knock them over, for example. Or you can run them down in a golf cart, shoot them with a gun, or blast them with a rocket launcher. You can even assume control of an orbital laser and blast them into the rough from halfway across the map (shouting "Fore!" just to rub it in).
Super Battle Golf lets you fight for fairway supremacy across 27 different courses. These include all the familiar obstacles you'd expect on a golf course, like sand traps, water hazards, and board executives, plus a few more novel additions like landmines. Super Battle Golf also offers extensive characters customisation options, including letting you swap out your nine iron for a chicken leg, a stop sign, or a giant, off-brand Chupa-chup.
Super Battle Golf is out pretty soon, launching on February 19. There's a trailer you can check out. Publisher Oro Interactive hasn't revealed how much the game will cost yet. But given it's the kind of chaotic multiplayer experience that's highly in vogue at present, I reckon it could do well if it follows the Peak pricing model.
Granted, players tastes lean more toward cooperative than competitive multiplayer games right now, but Super Battle Golf looks light and silly enough to tempt even the most competition-averse player for a round of nine holes.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
