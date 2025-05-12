Bam Margera is officially returning to Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 as a Secret Skater

After a lot of speculation, Bam Margera's appearance as a Secret Skater in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 has been officially confirmed by a video posted to the game's social media. In March, the skater list was published and players were quick to notice that Bam Margera was missing from the lineup. But, not long after the lineup was announced, it was shared on skating podcast The Nine Club that Tony Hawk was essentially demanding Margera's appearance in the game, even after development had finished.

According to the podcast, Hawk put his foot down and made Activision fly Margera out to get his body scanned to put him back into the remaster. Until now, it's been unclear whether or not he would make an appearance in 3 + 4 despite being the only original skater missing from the list. Thanks to a video stating "BAM. IS. BACK" posted across social media, all speculation has been laid to rest.

Bam Margera | Behind The Scenes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4BAM. IS. BACK. We're stoked to announce Bam Margera's return to #THPS 3+4 as a Secret Skater in game. Pre-order today, available July 11: https://t.co/jEDJYfxtSR pic.twitter.com/DrVHkvqJMaMay 9, 2025

The video shows Margera's body being scanned, alongside a brief interview with Margera where he states "the second Tony Hawk game, I was so obsessed with playing [the game] that I was missing flights over it." He went on to explain how he eventually missed six flights and had to put the game to one side, before continuing "I'm going to have to let myself play video games again, because this one will be well worth it."

Margera made his debut as a playable character in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3, and featured in every game following with the final being Tony Hawk's Proving Ground. This led to a lot of people noticing his disappearance from the skater list for the remakes. Fortunately, the announcement of his inclusion as a secret skater has been met with a lot of excitement.

How you'll unlock Bam Margera in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 is something we'll have to discover when the game launches on July 11. Since he was an available character in the original games, there are no clues as to what sort of challenges we'll have to complete to add him to the roster, but knowing Bam Margera it'll probably be something almost impossible and incredibly dangerous.