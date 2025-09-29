This year's biggest surprise co-op hit is 30% off in the Steam Autumn Sale

Every year there's space penciled into the PC games release calendar for an unlikely indie game hit to blow the doors off the Steam charts. This year it was Schedule 1 that had my group chat in a chokehold for several weeks. If you missed out on the drug-dealing crafting sim back in March, you're not out of the game for good. It got a pretty big "Cartel Update" back in August and has now hit the Steam Autumn Sale with a juicy 30% discount.

Despite the goofy-looking characters, we clocked early on that Schedule 1 isn't just a meme game and that it totally gets around the crafting game malaise by turning crafting into fun minigames. There's your free talking points for any friends who skipped the initial wave on this one who you may be able to twist into getting it on sale. It's me; I'm the friend in the group chat who missed it and is feeling a bit tempted by the discount.

You can snag Schedule 1 on Steam for $14/£11.72 until the Autumn Sale closes next week on October 6, which isn't bargain bin but is a nice cut out of the $20 it normally goes for. Schedule 1 has actually already had a 30% discount during this year's Summer Sale and in early September, so you can probably count on this price coming back around for the Halloween sale and Winter sale this year too.

Discounts on this year's briefly viral indies are a theme because Peak and REPO are also on sale, each under $7. Like Schedule 1, they've both been discounted a couple times already this year so don't feel too pressed to snag them right this second.

You can catch the rest of what we think are the best deals in the Autumn Sale in our soon-to-be-shared roundup, but even if you aren't planning to spend this week you can prep for the rest of the year's Steam sale dates coming up.