Schedule 1 dealers: the best customers and products to pair with each supplier

You can't build a drug empire on your own in Schedule 1, and that's where dealers come into play. As you grow your network of contacts throughout Hyland Point, some of your customers will put you into contact with dealers that will automatically sell your product for you in exchange for a cut of the profits.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

Although it seems simple on the surface, the dealer mechanics in Schedule 1 are actually quite complex. You can miss out on a ton of cash if you mismanage your network of dealers, so assigning the right customers and keeping your dealers supplied with the right mixture of drugs is paramount to success.

How to Unlock Dealers

There are six dealers to recruit in Schedule 1. Each of them is relegated to a specific neighborhood of Hyland Point, so you'll need to expand your operation to meet the right people that can connect you to them.

Each neighborhood in Schedule 1 has a web of contacts that you can check on your in-game phone and some are denoted as dealers. To unlock them, all you have to do is raise your relationship level with a customer that is directly connected to them with a line.

Since you can't just sell to random strangers on the street without at least a minor connection, you'll have to work your way through the customer web until you get close enough to the dealer. Your first move is always to offer a sample to unlock a new customer. Then, once you've added someone close to a dealer to your customer network, give them high quality drugs and offer them good prices to make them like you. Eventually, they'll message you to put you in contact with the dealer they know.

All Schedule 1 dealer locations

These are the locations of all six dealers in Schedule 1 plus the customers that you have to impress to secure an introduction.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dealer Location Connected Customers Benji Coleman Northtown, Motel Room 2 Chloe Bowers, Beth Penn Molly Presley Westville, Brown Apartment George Greene, Charles Rowland, Jerry Montero Brad Crosby Downtown, Parking Garage Randy Caulfield, Greg Figgle, Eugene Buckley Jane Lucero Docks, RV Melissa Wood, Billy Kramer Wei Long Suburbia, Shack Jackie Stevenson, Jeremy Wilkinson, Harold Colt Leo Rivers Uptown, Near Church Ray Hoffman, Michael Boog

Each of these dealers takes a 20% cut of the money they make from selling, but the initial buy-in prices to recruit them get higher as you unlock new areas. For example, Benji only asks for $500 to start dealing for you, while Leo Rivers needs $5,000 from you before he'll start dealing.

Best dealer customers and products

You can assign up to eight customers to each of your dealers in Schedule 1, and these customers will come to your dealers instead of texting you directly. It's a good idea to assign customers that are close to each dealer so they can make more deals in a shorter amount of time. You should also align your dealers' inventories with the tastes of their customers to drive more sales.

Save the city's biggest spenders for yourself though. Not only will you avoid losing a chunk of profits by dealing with these customers directly, but you'll also get more frequent texts from them. You can also extort big spenders with higher prices once their addiction levels are high enough.

For example, Jessi Waters is Northtown's resident crack buyer. If you assign her to Benji, you'll be missing out on frequent high-value deals. Identify these people, take good care of them personally, and the money will come.

These are the best customer groups and products for each dealer:

Benji Coleman

Cheap Strain: Sour Diesel

Expensive Strain: Green Crack, Banana, Horse Semen, Gasoline, Banana, Cuke

Customers:

Austin Steiner

Donna Martin

Kathy Henderson

Ludwig Meyer

Melissa Wood

Peggy Meyers

Peter File

Phillip Wentworth

Molly Presley

Cheap Strain: Grandaddy Purple, Horse Semen

Expensive Strain: Grandaddy Purple, Banana, Horse Semen, Iodine, Motor Oil, Chili

Customers:

Billy Cramer

Charles Rowland

George Geene

Joyce Ball

Kevin Oakley

Mac Cooper

Marco Barone

Meg Cooley

Brad Crosby

Cheap Strain: OG Kush, Cuke, Gasoline, Donut

Expensive Strain: Green Crack, Gasoline, Donut, Cuke, Flu Medicine, Energy Drink, Banana

Customers:

Eugene Buckley

Elizabeth Homley

Jeff Gilmore

Geraldine Poon

Kevin Oakley

Lucy Pennington

Randy Caulfield

Sam Thompson

Jane Lucero

Cheap Strain: OG Kush, Viagra

Expensive Strain: Sour Diesel, Gasoline, Cuke, Paracetamol, Mega Bean, Motor Oil, Viagra

Customers:

Anna Chesterfield

Cranky Frank

Doris Lubbin

Eugene Buckley

Greg Figgle

Jennifer Rivera

Keith Wagner

Lisa Gardener

Wei Long

Cheap Strain: OG Kush, Energy Drink

Expensive Strain: OG Kush,Addy, Horse Semen, Energy Drink, Paracetamol, Addy

Customers:

Alison Knight

Carl Bundy

Chris Sullivan

Dennis Kennedy

Hank Stevenson

Jack Knight

Jackie Stevenson

Karen Kennedy

Leo Rivers

Cheap Strain: OG Kush, Donut, Donut

Expensive Strain: Green Crack, Motor Oil, Motor Oil, Viagra, Donut, Donut

Customers:

Fiona Hancock

Herbert Blueball

Jen Heard

Lily Turner

Michael Boog

Pearl Moore

Ray Hoffman

Walter Cussler

With the customers listed above assigned to each dealer, you can give your dealers an optimal supply of the best strains that will maximize their sales volumes and profits. To make it easier to keep your dealers stocked, we've listed a basic strain that you can easily mass produce and a more expensive, complex strain that you can give them as a speciality.

These strains may not have the absolute highest profit margins, but they meet the requests of each dealer's local clientele and ensure that each dealer will have a solid number of sales every day. Save the expensive stuff and best Schedule 1 recipes for the customers you deal with personally.

How to fix dealers not dealing

How to fix dealers not dealing

Even if your dealers have a ton of product and an eager customer base, sometimes they just won't sell anything. Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to fix dealers not dealing in Schedule 1.

First make sure your dealers have enough drugs. It seems obvious, but it's an easy mistake to make. Also, make sure they have drugs that their customers will actually want to buy. If you stock a dealer with nothing but sedating drugs even though they have a customer base that favors energizing weed, then they won't sell as fast and it can feel like they're not working at all.

If your dealers have enough supplies, you can try fully restarting your game. Schedule 1 has some issues with NPC pathfinding, and dealers can be affected as well.

If your dealers are still not dealing after a restart, then take everything out of their inventory and wait for them to text you that they're out of inventory. Once you get that text, pay them a visit and give them some new drugs. This can refresh their AI and get them to start patrolling the neighborhood again.

Finally, there's always violence as a last resort. If you knock a dealer out they'll return to normal when they wake up.