Gathering ingredients for cooking in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is just as important as collecting crops and animal resources. Unfortunately, some of these are slightly harder to find than others, and honey can be a real pain to track down if you don't know where to start. You'll also need to give honey to one of the nature sprites in the mountains if you want to start increasing the quality of your harvest.

Fortunately you can unlock beekeeping, and in turn, honey production, pretty early on in the game. Before you start, you'll need to have ranked up your bazaar and unlocked Arata and Diana as residents in Zephyr Town. Arata will show an interest in owning a stall at the weekly bazaar, but you'll need to complete the "Prepping for Some Heavy Lifting" quest first.

How to get honey in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Completing the "Prepping for Some Heavy Lifting" quest is easy. All you need to do is bring the following two meals to Arata while he works out in the mountains:

1 x Egg Over Rice

1 x Grilled Fish

The following week, he'll set up his stall at the bazaar. When you speak to him, you'll be able to buy a Beekeeping House for 10,000g. This will pop up around the top right corner of the mountains, usually where Honey the nature sprite walks around. Once it's there, you'll be able to plant some flowers around the front, which is what triggers the honeymaking process.

Once your flowers are grown, visit the hive and if it's shiny, a honeycomb will be waiting for you to harvest. The flowers you plant will impact what sort of honeycomb you get too, so it could be either normal, mellow, royal, or invigorating. You won't be able to cook with the honeycomb as is though, so take it to the blue windmill to the right of Zephyr Town and you'll be able to process it into honey.

On honey day, which falls on Spring 21 each year, you'll be able to buy honey from Cafe Madeline too. This is the only day honey will be available to purchase, so it's definitely worth setting up a hive as soon as you've got the funds. The mayor may also give you some honey to celebrate this festival, alongside the recipe for honey cake in your first year, but again, one day a year won't give you enough honey for all your baking needs. It's best to start farming it while you can.