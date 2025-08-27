Outside of cultivating fields of crops, knowing where to buy farm animals in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is a great way to make more money. You can use animal materials like milk and eggs to make items such as mayonnaise and cheese at different windmills, which are perfect for snagging additional profit at the weekly bazaar. But, finding these animals in the first place can be a challenge.

Unlike a lot of farming simulators, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar doesn't have a one-stop-shop in town for you to visit each time you need a new creature, at any time during the week. There's a specific character you need to visit each week if you want new animals, and there's no way to guarantee which species or age he will have of each creature either. Here's where you need to go if you want to get some new animals.

Where to buy farm animals in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Farm animals can be purchased from Ramon's stall in the top left corner of the weekly bazaar. The stall is open from 10 am to 7 pm every Saturday, so you've got plenty of time to browse too. The field behind his stall will display all of the available animals that day, so you don't even need to speak to him to see what you can purchase.

The available animals change each week, so if the creature you're looking for isn't in stock one week, it might be a bit of a wait before you can get it, especially since there's no way to order them in. The table below lists every animal available at Ramon's stall and the byproduct they produce when an adult:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Animal Byproduct Cow Milk Sheep Wool Chicken Eggs Cria Wool

When you purchase an animal, you'll name it on the spot and it will be immediately transported to your farm. It won't have been fed that day either, so be sure to lay some food out for it when you get back between your bazaar shifts. Baby animals tend to be cheaper, but they won't produce any items until they are fully grown, which is worth remembering too if you're looking to make a quick buck.