Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar gift guide for romanceable characters
Let's make some friends.
The key to making friends in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is by giving gifts, but unlike a lot of farming simulators, knowing who likes what isn't exactly obvious from the get-go. You're given some pretty vague examples of what characters like and dislike and are left to figure out the details on your own. It takes a lot of trial and error, which is something I learned the hard way, and something that can be pretty detrimental to the relationships you've already worked on.
You'll be able to boost your connections with your fellow townspeople every day by having a conversation with them, but outside of that, gifts are the quickest way to increase your friendship. You can give each character one gift each day, and you'll earn extra points if you wrap a gift. The same goes for giving presents on someone's birthday. Here's everything you need to know about each character's likes and dislikes so you can pick out the perfect present.
Gift guide for marriage candidates in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
The table below lists every marriage candidate in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, alongside their favourite gift, loved gift, liked gifts, and the general information the game gives you about their preferences.
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Herbal perfume
Chamomile
Mint
Tomato salad
Floral perfume
Tomato
Pumpkin
Likes: Fragrances
Dislikes: Sweets
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Cream croquettes
Donburi rice bowl
Any beetle
Curry rice
Gold medal
Likes: Bugs
Dislikes: Salads
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Paella
Diamond
Rainbow curry
Sushi
Gold medal
Stag beetle
Walnut juice
Strawberry juice
Likes: Elaborate meals
Dislikes: Quick bites
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Omelet rice
Curry rice
Fruit dumplings
Mont Blanc cake
Soy milk pudding
Likes: Sweets
Dislikes: Pickled food
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Stew
Chocolate cake
Cooked rice
Egg drop soup
Chocolate
Beetles
Likes: Home cooking
Dislikes: Fancy meals
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Unadon
Warm milk
Fish
Curry rice
Likes: Hearty meals
Dislikes: Sour flavour
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Herb salad
Tomato salad
Onion salad
Pickled crops
Egg drop soup
Likes: Light, refreshing meals
Dislikes: Spicy food
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Cherry tea
Any accessories
Cookies
Chocolate
Black tea
Likes: Tea and desserts
Dislikes: Fish
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Citrus perfume
Moonstone
Diamond
Amythest
Any accessories
Warm milk
Chocolate
Likes: Beautiful things
Dislikes: Tempura
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Engadiner nusstorte
Cookies
Chocolate cake
Honey cake
Pancake
Ice cream
Soy milk pudding
Egg tart
Castella
Likes: Sweets
Dislikes: Spicy food
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Soy milk pudding
Tofu
Soy milk
Crops from your farm
Likes: Simple foods
Dislikes: Intricate meals
Favourite
Loves
Likes
General gift info
Apple pie
Apple Jam
Apple Juice
Soy milk pudding
Pancake
Chocolate cake
Tea leaves
Cookies
Likes: Sweets
Dislikes: Greasy foods
