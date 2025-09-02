Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar gift guide for romanceable characters

The key to making friends in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is by giving gifts, but unlike a lot of farming simulators, knowing who likes what isn't exactly obvious from the get-go. You're given some pretty vague examples of what characters like and dislike and are left to figure out the details on your own. It takes a lot of trial and error, which is something I learned the hard way, and something that can be pretty detrimental to the relationships you've already worked on.

You'll be able to boost your connections with your fellow townspeople every day by having a conversation with them, but outside of that, gifts are the quickest way to increase your friendship. You can give each character one gift each day, and you'll earn extra points if you wrap a gift. The same goes for giving presents on someone's birthday. Here's everything you need to know about each character's likes and dislikes so you can pick out the perfect present.

Gift guide for marriage candidates in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

The table below lists every marriage candidate in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, alongside their favourite gift, loved gift, liked gifts, and the general information the game gives you about their preferences.

Jules

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Herbal perfume

Chamomile

Mint

Tomato salad

Floral perfume

Tomato

Pumpkin

Likes: Fragrances

Dislikes: Sweets

Derek

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Cream croquettes

Donburi rice bowl

Any beetle

Curry rice

Gold medal

Likes: Bugs

Dislikes: Salads

Lloyd

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Paella

Diamond

Rainbow curry

Sushi

Gold medal

Stag beetle

Walnut juice

Strawberry juice

Likes: Elaborate meals

Dislikes: Quick bites

Gabriel

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Omelet rice

Curry rice

Fruit dumplings

Mont Blanc cake

Soy milk pudding

Likes: Sweets

Dislikes: Pickled food

Samir

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Stew

Chocolate cake

Cooked rice

Egg drop soup

Chocolate

Beetles

Likes: Home cooking

Dislikes: Fancy meals

Arata

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Unadon

Warm milk

Fish

Curry rice

Likes: Hearty meals

Dislikes: Sour flavour

Sophie

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Herb salad

Tomato salad

Onion salad

Pickled crops

Egg drop soup

Likes: Light, refreshing meals

Dislikes: Spicy food

June

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Cherry tea

Any accessories

Cookies

Chocolate

Black tea

Likes: Tea and desserts

Dislikes: Fish

Freya

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Citrus perfume

Moonstone

Diamond

Amythest

Any accessories

Warm milk

Chocolate

Likes: Beautiful things

Dislikes: Tempura

Maple

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Engadiner nusstorte

Cookies

Chocolate cake

Honey cake

Pancake

Ice cream

Soy milk pudding

Egg tart

Castella

Likes: Sweets

Dislikes: Spicy food

Kagetsu

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Soy milk pudding

Tofu

Soy milk

Crops from your farm

Likes: Simple foods

Dislikes: Intricate meals

Diana

Favourite

Loves

Likes

General gift info

Apple pie

Apple Jam

Apple Juice

Soy milk pudding

Pancake

Chocolate cake

Tea leaves

Cookies

Likes: Sweets

Dislikes: Greasy foods

