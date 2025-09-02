Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar gift guide for romanceable characters

The key to making friends in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is by giving gifts, but unlike a lot of farming simulators, knowing who likes what isn't exactly obvious from the get-go. You're given some pretty vague examples of what characters like and dislike and are left to figure out the details on your own. It takes a lot of trial and error, which is something I learned the hard way, and something that can be pretty detrimental to the relationships you've already worked on.

You'll be able to boost your connections with your fellow townspeople every day by having a conversation with them, but outside of that, gifts are the quickest way to increase your friendship. You can give each character one gift each day, and you'll earn extra points if you wrap a gift. The same goes for giving presents on someone's birthday. Here's everything you need to know about each character's likes and dislikes so you can pick out the perfect present.

The table below lists every marriage candidate in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, alongside their favourite gift, loved gift, liked gifts, and the general information the game gives you about their preferences.

Jules Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Herbal perfume Chamomile Mint Tomato salad Floral perfume Tomato Pumpkin Likes: Fragrances Dislikes: Sweets

Derek Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Cream croquettes Donburi rice bowl Any beetle Curry rice Gold medal Likes: Bugs Dislikes: Salads

Lloyd Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Paella Diamond Rainbow curry Sushi Gold medal Stag beetle Walnut juice Strawberry juice Likes: Elaborate meals Dislikes: Quick bites

Gabriel Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Omelet rice Curry rice Fruit dumplings Mont Blanc cake Soy milk pudding Likes: Sweets Dislikes: Pickled food

Samir Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Stew Chocolate cake Cooked rice Egg drop soup Chocolate Beetles Likes: Home cooking Dislikes: Fancy meals

Arata Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Unadon Warm milk Fish Curry rice Likes: Hearty meals Dislikes: Sour flavour

Sophie Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Herb salad Tomato salad Onion salad Pickled crops Egg drop soup Likes: Light, refreshing meals Dislikes: Spicy food

June Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Cherry tea Any accessories Cookies Chocolate Black tea Likes: Tea and desserts Dislikes: Fish

Freya Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Citrus perfume Moonstone Diamond Amythest Any accessories Warm milk Chocolate Likes: Beautiful things Dislikes: Tempura

Maple Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Engadiner nusstorte Cookies Chocolate cake Honey cake Pancake Ice cream Soy milk pudding Egg tart Castella Likes: Sweets Dislikes: Spicy food

Kagetsu Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Soy milk pudding Tofu Soy milk Crops from your farm Likes: Simple foods Dislikes: Intricate meals

Diana Favourite Loves Likes General gift info Apple pie Apple Jam Apple Juice Soy milk pudding Pancake Chocolate cake Tea leaves Cookies Likes: Sweets Dislikes: Greasy foods