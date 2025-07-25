Quarantine Zone: The Last Check has been wishlisted on Steam 1 million times, and will be published in November by Devolver Digital
The "apocalyptic admin simulator" is already a hit, just based on a demo.
It's not even out yet, but zombie base management sim Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is already a certified hit. Its demo, released in May, attracted hundreds of thousands of players (myself included), received great reviews and lots of attention on social media—and has now infected over a million Steam wishlists.
It's not surprising, then, that the developer of Quarantine Zone, Brigada Games, has also attracted a lot of interest from publishers. Devolver Digital announced today that it will be publishing the "apocalyptic admin simulator," which is planning a full launch in November 2025.
I hear what you're saying: November 2025 is a bit of a change from the tantalizing "September 2025" that was shown as a release date on Quarantine Zone's Steam page right up until this very morning. But an extra two months isn't that long to wait, is it?
Besides, there's some good news: you'll get another bite of the zombie sim before launch. Speaking to PC Gamer this week, Brigada Games CEO and co-founder, Stas Starykh, confirmed that a new demo would be ready for Steam Next Fest in October.
As for what new features fans can look forward to in the full version of Quarantine Zone, it sounds like Brigada is cooking up some fun new devices for examining patients for signs of the zombie plague.
"There will be at least three new tools, like X-ray, a medical hammer, and a metascope for checking inside the eyes," Starykh said. There's also a science lab, as shown in a recent preview on YouTube, with a special chamber "to see different levels of the human body, like the skeleton, muscles or heart, skull and brain, and everything inside."
There will also be an endless mode for the game, Starykh said, for those who just can't get enough of playing post-apocalyptic peekaboo with the zombie virus. If you're one of the few who hasn't already tried it, the current demo is still available on Steam.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
