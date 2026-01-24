No More Room in Hell 2 will add new ways to play in its upcoming 1.0 launch, one of which 'plays like your favourite classic game modes from the late 2000s'

Cooperative zombie survival sim No More Room in Hell 2 has witnessed one of the more dramatic early access developments of the last few years. Launching into a hostile reception that resulted in a Mostly Negative rating on Steam, developer Torn Banner has clawed its way back to a Mixed rating through 2025, albeit at the cost of delaying its 1.0 release into this year.

The full version of No More Room in Hell 2 is definitely happening in 2026, however, and Torn Banner recently provided details on what the 1.0 update will bring. Primarily, that's two new modes, a multiplayer survival mode, and a single-player option for survivalist lone wolves.

The former is undoubtedly the main event here. Survival is an alternative to No More Room in Hell 2's Objective mode that saw players converge on a central location from various corners of the map. "Responders will have to secure objectives then hold out against an onslaught of Zombies with increasing difficulty," Torn Banner explains. "Unlike our current game mode, survival will push our players into fights."

This mode will apparently include several new maps to play on, which Torn Banner points out are "more compact than existing objective maps." That isn't massively surprising given how large the current maps are, and probably makes more sense with a more action-oriented mode.

Torn Banner says that Survival mode "plays like your favorite classic game modes from the late 2000s". This sounds like an appeal to fans of the original No More Room in Hell who didn't like the sequel's creative direction—a major source of the negativity that has surrounded Torn Banner's game.

No More Room in Hell 2 | REANIMATION Cinematic Trailer (Out April 15) - YouTube Watch On

Personally, I like the Objective mode of NMRiH 2, which has a novelty to it that I haven't experienced in other zombie survival games. But I don't have any relationship with the original mod, so I can understand Torn Banner wanting to cater to the series' fanbase, and I hope survival mode proves more to their taste.

As for that single-player option, Torn Banner refers to it as a "solo training mode". This lets you play maps offline and on your own, though Torn Banner points out that you won't receive any in-game XP while playing solo, as "it can easily be turned into a farming tool that breaks the economy and progression of the larger game."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Torn Banner doesn't specify when exactly the 1.0 update will land, but says it's "still a few months away". There's at least one more patch to come in the interim, with update 0.8.0 bringing "a lot of changes to melee combat" plus further tweaks to the perk system and the addition of Molotov cocktails. That patch is due to arrive in early February.