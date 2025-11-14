Peak's newest patch update buffs one of the game's most exploited items, and finally resolves an issue it's had since launch

Reach for the stars, or in this case, the next biome.

Peak scout posing
(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Co-op climbing simulator Peak is one of those games players just love to exploit. Whether that's using the environment to throw yourself into space, or various items in ways they're not really meant to be used in, I'm always impressed with just how quickly everyone else seems to find these loopholes. With that being said, Peak's newest patch update has decided to encourage players to continue doing this by buffing one of the game's most exploited items - the Scout Cannon.

These updates mean the Scout Cannon can now launch zombies, which is perfect for anyone struggling to make their way through the Roots biome. The weight of the item has also been reduced from six to four, which is pretty huge news, as one of the sole reasons I don't carry it around is because of how heavy it is and how much stamina I lose when doing so.

Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

