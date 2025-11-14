Peak's newest patch update buffs one of the game's most exploited items, and finally resolves an issue it's had since launch
Reach for the stars, or in this case, the next biome.
Co-op climbing simulator Peak is one of those games players just love to exploit. Whether that's using the environment to throw yourself into space, or various items in ways they're not really meant to be used in, I'm always impressed with just how quickly everyone else seems to find these loopholes. With that being said, Peak's newest patch update has decided to encourage players to continue doing this by buffing one of the game's most exploited items - the Scout Cannon.
These updates mean the Scout Cannon can now launch zombies, which is perfect for anyone struggling to make their way through the Roots biome. The weight of the item has also been reduced from six to four, which is pretty huge news, as one of the sole reasons I don't carry it around is because of how heavy it is and how much stamina I lose when doing so.
Outside of this, some smaller tweaks like making the cannon easier to jump out of and the forced ragdoll time being reduced have been made, too. With the reintroduction of the Scout Cannon glitch, I genuinely fear for the power speedrunners now have when it comes to reaching the Peak.
However, outside of these significant Scout Cannon buffs, an issue the game has had since launch has also, finally, been resolved. As shared in the patch notes posted to Steam, it turns out the gamepad sensitivity has been "dependent on user framerate since we originally launched the game." And now it's been fixed, any players using a gamepad will probably need to tweak their look sensitivity the next time they climb.
Other major fixes include visual issues when using the Book of Bones being removed, the Checkpoint Flag now respawning scouts slightly above the ground rather than clipping them in, and zombie footsteps playing in the wrong position. Basically, any clipping or item glitches you've been experiencing since the Roots update have likely been looked at, and hopefully rectified in this update.
