Peak dropped its Roots update last week, adding a new biome filled with towering redwood trees and filled with spore clouds and undead creatures. Between the trees though, you'll find giant red mushrooms which you can bounce off, and it hasn't taken players long at all to find an exploit which drastically increases the air time you get from doing so.

Most people would look at these mushrooms and not think much of them; I know I certainly did when I first saw them. Plus, when you jump onto one normally, you don't actually travel very far into the air. Obviously the higher you climb before jumping onto a mushroom, the higher you'll jump, but the more risky it becomes, too: one wrong move can cause you to hit the ground with a hearty splat, and I'm already pretty prone to injury in Peak.

But by flinging yourself off a tree, using the play dead emote that ragdolls your body, and landing on one of these big red mushrooms, you can quite literally fire yourself into the stratosphere. It's a bit tricky to time, and you have to hit the mushroom fairly centrally if you want to pull it off, but it's not like you'll have much time to take in the view while you hurtle through the air at ridiculously high speeds.

With that said, there's no guarantee that you'll end up landing somewhere productive. When you're flying through the air, you've got no control over your body and the odds of you landing somewhere higher than where you've just jumped from are pretty slim. When trying this out myself, I often landed smashed back to Earth rather than anywhere up the actual mountain you have to climb.

Of all the new environmental obstacles the Roots biome offers, I didn't expect mushrooms to be one of the more dangerous. But, at least it's something you have control over. If you just use them as intended, your friends probably won't have to rush to your aid, bandages in hand. However if you're looking for a way to trickshot yourself onto the cliff rather than scaling the redwood trees, give it a go and see where you end up. At least you might unlock the Mycoacrobatics Badge while doing so.