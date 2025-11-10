Unsurprisingly, players have already found a way to use parts of Peak's newest biome to fire themselves into the stratosphere

There's not mush-room for error.

Peak dropped its Roots update last week, adding a new biome filled with towering redwood trees and filled with spore clouds and undead creatures. Between the trees though, you'll find giant red mushrooms which you can bounce off, and it hasn't taken players long at all to find an exploit which drastically increases the air time you get from doing so.

Most people would look at these mushrooms and not think much of them; I know I certainly did when I first saw them. Plus, when you jump onto one normally, you don't actually travel very far into the air. Obviously the higher you climb before jumping onto a mushroom, the higher you'll jump, but the more risky it becomes, too: one wrong move can cause you to hit the ground with a hearty splat, and I'm already pretty prone to injury in Peak.

