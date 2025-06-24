Where to find the Scoutmaster in Peak

If you thought the challenge of Peak comes exclusively from climbing, you could not be more mistaken. Although the majority of your time will be spent scaling cliff faces, if you stray from the pack, there's a high chance you will end up learning how to summon the Scoutmaster. This is where Peak stops being a laid back simulator and turns into something far more terrifying, but the good news is that these encounters don't last for very long.

The Scoutmaster is a terrifyingly large, green skeleton creature that will spawn if you dare to disobey the first rule of mountain climbing: never leave your friends behind. You'd best have your running shoes on, because once you're unfortunate enough to summon this monster, you'll need to run for your life. Here's what you need to know about where to find the Scoutmaster, and what to do if you're unlucky enough to come face to face with him.

When does the Scoutmaster appear in Peak?

There are two ways to essentially "summon" the Scoutmaster in Peak. The first, and far easier way to do so is only possible in multiplayer. One player will need to stray from the group and climb as far up the mountain as they can. At the start of the game, you'll need to get to the top of the mountain before the Scoutmaster spawns, but he'll start to generate regardless of whether or not you're at the top as you climb further. If you abandon your friends, he will find you.

When he starts to track you down, your screen will become granulated and you'll hear a low hissing sound. Then, you'll see the intimidating skeletal body of the Scoutmaster before he picks you up and throws you off the side of the mountain. This will inevitably strip your entire health bar and leave you crumpled at the bottom of any incline. Even the friends you've abandoned probably won't be able to reach and revive you.

The second way to summon the Scoutmaster is by using the Scoutmaster Bugle. This is an incredibly rare item to find, but when used can fill your secondary stamina bar, the only caveat being the giant enemy that spawns alongside it. Similar to when the Scoutmaster spawns when you're playing with friends, your screen will also become grainy and he will chase you down for a minute, if you can survive that long, before disappearing. This is the best way to unlock the inverted eye cosmetic for your character if you play alone rather than with friends since you only need to survive an encounter with the Scoutmaster to get it.

How to defeat the Scoutmaster in Peak

There is no way to defeat the Scoutmaster in Peak. Unfortunately, he will chase you down and hurl you across the mountain until you inevitably meet your end. If you're playing alone and summon him with the Bugle, you can try and outrun him for a minute, or pray that when you get thrown around you don't lose too much health.

Weapons like blow darts won't affect the Scoutmaster, which really raises the question as to why they even exist if not to just punish your friends with. The only thing you can do is run and pray that the problem eventually goes away. Even though this encounter is the most terrifying experience Peak presents you with, at least you have the opportunity to unlock a cosmetic and the Mentorship Badge at the end of it.