Crabmeat is a horror game about catching crabs—no, not like that
No thank you, the ocean.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Crabs are basically the spiders of the sea. They've got too many legs and it's unsettling to see a swarm of them swarming toward you, or a single big one even if it's just minding its own business hanging out and being larger than I'd like. Crabmeat puts the unsettling nature of the crab to good use, crafting a short point-and-click horror experience out of being stuck on a boat in an ocean full of crabs.
You're working off your debt to society as a Penal Colony Worker in the Antarctic, navigating ice floes and hauling up nets of delicious Southern King Crabs for the hungry folks back home. Hard labor used to mean breaking rocks with a pickaxe, now it's a fishing minigame. If you don't fulfil the quota, the toxin capsule in your neck will carry out a fatal sentencing. Bleak.
Which explains why you're hanging out in an ocean full of edible spiders rather than getting the hell out of there. You operate the crab traps, sail to the next spot, and hope your boat doesn't come under threat from leviathan beasts out of the deeps. That would be a real downer, hey?Article continues below
Crabmeat makes inventive use of mouse controls for its blend of point-and-click and survival horror, and if playing Subnautica gave you a case of the deep-sea willies then I suspect Crabmeat will do the same. If that's your idea of a good time it's out now on Steam with a 10% launch discount, and a demo you can try.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.