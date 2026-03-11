Crabmeat is a horror game about catching crabs—no, not like that

Crabmeat - Out Now - YouTube Watch On

Crabs are basically the spiders of the sea. They've got too many legs and it's unsettling to see a swarm of them swarming toward you, or a single big one even if it's just minding its own business hanging out and being larger than I'd like. Crabmeat puts the unsettling nature of the crab to good use, crafting a short point-and-click horror experience out of being stuck on a boat in an ocean full of crabs.

You're working off your debt to society as a Penal Colony Worker in the Antarctic, navigating ice floes and hauling up nets of delicious Southern King Crabs for the hungry folks back home. Hard labor used to mean breaking rocks with a pickaxe, now it's a fishing minigame. If you don't fulfil the quota, the toxin capsule in your neck will carry out a fatal sentencing. Bleak.

Which explains why you're hanging out in an ocean full of edible spiders rather than getting the hell out of there. You operate the crab traps, sail to the next spot, and hope your boat doesn't come under threat from leviathan beasts out of the deeps. That would be a real downer, hey?

Article continues below

Crabmeat makes inventive use of mouse controls for its blend of point-and-click and survival horror, and if playing Subnautica gave you a case of the deep-sea willies then I suspect Crabmeat will do the same. If that's your idea of a good time it's out now on Steam with a 10% launch discount, and a demo you can try.