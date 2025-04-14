Date Everything, the dating sim where your whole house becomes dateable, finally has a release date

Dating sim Date Everything, the game where you can literally date everything, has finally received a release date after it was delayed at the start of this year. Officially slated for a June 17 launch, it's finally time to mark our calendars for the release of what could become one of the best, most obscure, dating simulators of all time.

In a Steam page update last week, developer Sassy Chap Games shared the good news that the game had finally been tagged with a release date, alongside some all-important details on the content itself. You can expect 100 fully voiced characters to choose from, all offering multiple endings depending on your dialogue choices.

A selection of these voices come from Matt Mercer, Ben Starr, Laura Bailey, Neil Newbon, and Troy Baker too, giving you even more reason to play if you ask me. I mean, who doesn't want to date a humanoid D20, or perhaps a treadmill? No? If that's the case, I guarantee you that Date Everything is home to at least one character that floats your boat. After all, the world is literally your oyster.

Date Everything was originally supposed to release on February 14, but at the end of January an update was shared on the Steam page stating that the game needed additional testing before it could release, and the team was still "too confident that we could properly test ALL the wild amount of content and pathing that exists in this massive game." As a result, Date Everything was given a June release window, but no specific date was given. Until now, of course.

To coincide with the release date, a new trailer was shared introducing the game's "host" Skylar, who explains exactly how the game works. You're given a pair of "dateviators" which have the ability to bring your household objects to life, such as Harper the laundry hamper, Winnifred the boiler, and Front Dorian, the front door.

It's not just about love either. As Skylar explains within the release date trailer, you have three potential relationships to develop with the inhabitants of Date Everything: love, friendship, and hate. As you can imagine, whichever path you choose to follow will affect how characters interact with you too.

I'm no stranger to obscure dating simulators, so when I first discovered Date Everything and was promised that almost every household object would become a dateable entity, my interests were immediately piqued. It's definitely going to be one of those games I decide to play ironically and then inevitably become obsessed with, but I'm not convinced I'll be able to persuade my friends to jump in this time around.