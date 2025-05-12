Cash Cleaner Simulator is the next legally obscure sim to take the internet by storm

After the popularity of Schedule 1, it was only a matter of time before another questionable simulator came to occupy everyone's free time, and Cash Cleaner Simulator is here to do just that.

Rather than crafting your own supply and handing it out around the town, as the name suggests you are responsible for checking, cleaning, and sorting out stacks of notes before shipping it back out. The only catch is you can't leave, and you probably shouldn't ask any questions.

Not only are you responsible for cleaning the money, you'll also have to retrieve it from a variety of places. Unfortunately, you won't just be able to clean wads of cash shipped neatly in a box. No. Starting out you'll get everything from cash-filled bags to notes stuffed inside mattresses, but eventually (if you're a good little lawbreaker) you can expand your cleaning services to things like ancient statues and gold bars. Be warned though, not everything is legit and it's part of your service to identify anything counterfeit.

If you ignore all the red flags and warnings that you are working as a criminal, you could probably just see it as a sort of shop simulator. I find that the soundtrack also helps to make the experience feel significantly less stressful than it seems, even with the looming pressure of doing a good job for your clients.

But even the threat of the system and the customers isn't enough to keep players away. Cash Cleaner Simulator hit 10,029 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend. Which is a pretty incredible number of people keen to trial a new life as a low-level criminal. The game also earned a "very positive" label for reviews too.

To celebrate, it was announced on Steam that a new patch is coming next week based entirely on the feedback from players. In addition, the soundtrack for the game has also been released on Steam so you can get your lo-fi fix when you're doing something slightly more legal. Hopefully.