The original Dawn of War games have 109 new Steam achievements after 20 years—if you have the definitive edition, at least

I'm no RTS expert, but I'm nonetheless ride or die for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War. I've poured what must be hundreds of hours into campaign and skirmish modes across the game's four versions, gleefully gunning down gue'la for the greater good and deep striking dreadnoughts where they are least welcome. Granted, there's no record of my wartime victories, as the Steam versions of these games (and the CD-ROM versions of my youth) never had acheivements—until now.

That only holds for the recently released definitive edition, which as Sean Martin said in his impressions is a "sparing" but superlative version of the classic RTS series, but the GOG version has the achievements as well. You can find the full list on a Steam News Hub blog post from Thursday, and they're about what you'd expect.

There are achievements for winning a skirmish and multiplayer match as every faction, seeing each ending across the various story campaigns, and more flavorful ones like killing 666 space marines while playing as chaos marines. There's also an accolade for deploying each of the games' relic units—big monsters like the Greater Knarloc and the Bloodthirster—which was always a hype moment in-game, even if matches didn't always go on long enough to facilitate it.

None of them should prove particularly elusive, provided you can find enough opponents online to get all the multiplayer achievements. There's also "The Grim Darkness of the Far Future," where you're meant to kill 40,000 enemy units… hopefully you'll be fighting lots of imperial guardsmen.

The new achievements won't account for prior progress, as the blog post notes: "With a 20-year-old game as our starting point, we did not have much in the way of existing stat tracking to use, so we had to add that in this latest patch to support achievements." That being said, you only have to finish a campaign to get credit; if you have one beaten, you should be able to replay just the final mission and cross it off your list.

I'm not much of a completionist, but I will take any excuse to revisit some of the greatest strategy games ever made. If you see me in multiplayer, feel free to let me win! I'm just here for the achievement, after all.