'It's my favorite feature': Dawn of War 4 is adding a way to multi-attack enemies using a dragbox

"Everyone knows you can multi-select units via rectangle with left mouse button, but in Dawn of War 4 you can multi-attack enemies."

Dawn of War 4 Gamescom screenshots
(Image credit: Deep Silver)

My first thoughts playing Dawn of War 4 when I visited King Art Games late last month were: Wow, this game is actually kind of micromanagement heavy, especially compared to previous instalments. There are all sorts of unit upgrades, the returning reinforcement mechanic, not to mention that Dawn of War 4 is bigger than its predecessors, with more units and unit variety on the field. So how is King Art tackling this more involved micromanagement?

"Everyone knows that you can multi-select units with a drag box, but in Dawn of War 4 you can also multi-attack enemies by dragging with the right mouse button," explains Jan Theysen, Game Director on Dawn of War 4. "So, when there are multiple enemies on the screen you can say: 'Okay, I want my selected units to attack these units.' The system picks somewhat sensible opponents, but you can then go in and optimise, like I want my units to attack these guys on the right flank, but I want these units to attack this vehicle."

Other notable additions King Art is making to the Dawn of War formula include the ability to toggle on infinite reinforcements before a unit loses a model—something that will be especially appealing to long-time series fans—but also adding a WASD-based camera system.

