'You shall main Wylder Spooderman': An Elden Ring Nightreign player has found the best Wylder setup 55 hours in, letting them use their grappling hook every 4 seconds

Every Elden Ring Nightreign character has a bevvy of interesting and useful perks tied to their name. At first, you may think that the most helpful aspect of every Nightfarer is their minor and major skills, but the more you play, the more relics come in clutch.

You earn relics through expeditions, you don't even have to beat the Nightlord to get a few after you finish, but if you do, you get more. These are then sorted into three colours, red, blue, and yellow. Depending on what slots you have, you can then assign yourself three relics before your next expedition. There are some truly powerful relics in Nightreign which can grant you great bonuses and buffs—and with great power comes great responsibility.

Especially for Reddit user OFurthestBenO who took a look at what the game had given them, and said screw it, "After 55 hours of gameplay, the game decided 'you shall main Wylder Spooderman' … It's not perfect, but my god I feel like I can just use the grapple hook the entire game."

Saying that this Wylder build buffs his minor skill, the grappling hook, is an understatement. The first relic grants a character skill cooldown reduction +2, with follow-up attacks possible when using a character skill (a greatsword passive). The second relic fills Wylder's art gauge when an ability is activated, and grants a further skill cooldown reduction +2, while the final relic gives Wylder one additional character skill use and, you guessed it, another character skill cooldown reduction +2. That's a lot of grappling hooks.

"I can use my skill every four seconds, and thanks to the +1 character skill it can stack up even easier," OFurthestBenO adds. "It truly feels like I never run out of skill usage." Wylder's grappling hook is one of the more useful character skills, granting him both mobility and a way to get close and far away from enemies at a moment's notice, while also dealing a good chunk of damage.

This is most useful for taking on bosses, especially when fighting all of Nightreigns' Nightlords, all of which can scamper around their massive arena way too quickly. I've seen Wylders hunt down Adel and Gnoster like it was child's play, meanwhile, I'm sprinting as fast as my little legs can bear.

It takes a while to get there, given you're at the mercy of RNG, but it's great to see other players developing specialised builds. Through relics, I've managed to turn my Revenant into a certified support main. I use the Night of the Fathom relic, which you get from defeating Maris, Fathom of Night, which grants me increased maximum HP, the ability for flasks to also heal allies, and items to confer effects to all nearby allies to help deliver constant healing to my teammates.

Then I have the Grand Burning Scene, which can damage boost my summons and allies when ulting, as well as having the Polished Tranquil Scene which grants ultimate art gauge +2 to turn my ultimate into a team rez/damage boost skill. Finally, this last relic also gives me max FP when the Sorcerer's Rise mechanism is released, meaning I can use my Finger Seal to heal myself even more. It's not New York's iconic webhead, but it gets the job done.

Sadly there's no way to control what kind of relics you get after an expedition, they're random. It's because of this that I didn't start getting relics that suited my chosen Nightfarer until recently, but sometimes you just have to make do with what you have. And while Wylder might be called the 'vanilla' choice for Elden Ring Nightreign, this build just looks too good to pass up.