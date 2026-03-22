That Dragon Quest MMO still isn't coming to the west, but it is getting a Gemini-powered AI slime companion

MMOs sure can get lonely when you're grinding for loot and experience into the wee hours of the morning. Occasionally you'll run into a stranger and hit 'em with a /wave, or at least get ganked enough to break up the monotony—but that's nothing compared to a real conversation, right? Well, if you happen to play the mostly Japan-exclusive MMO Dragon Quest X, you'll be able to get an even bleaker facsimile of real human interaction very soon.

As reported by Japanese newspaper Sankei (and machine translated by Google Chrome), Square Enix is teaming up with Google to add a "conversational AI" companion called Chatty Slimey.

"When a player talks to Slimey using the chat function, it automatically generates voices and engages in conversation," Sankei explained. "The AI ​​also analyzes information from the game screen, and Slimey may even initiate conversations when a powerful enemy is defeated or a rare item is obtained. A beta test is planned, and applications for participants are being accepted until [March] 30th."

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The article includes a quote from DQX development lead Takashi Anzai, who said of Slimey, "new players won't feel lonely wondering where to start playing; it will become their own personal companion." Sankei also quoted Google Cloud global director for games Jack Buser's prediction that AI "will fundamentally change all games in the next three to five years."

This isn't the first time an MMO has toyed around with AI chatbots. Wuxia RPG Where Winds Meet was full of 'em, and it didn't take players long to get extremely weird with their new AI buddies.

While there are eager experiments with this technology happening all over the industry, AI chatbots have proven easy to manipulate in the past, and this all gets especially messy when you throw earnest roleplay and real emotional attachments into the mix. It's possible chatbots have improved since Darth Vader was saying slurs in Fortnite last year, but whether AI should even be in the room when discussing RPGs remains the subject of debate.