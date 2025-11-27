Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 didn't sell as well as Paradox expected, and the publisher is taking the blame: 'The responsibility lies fully with us'

But this shouldn't affect the planned DLC.

Close up of Phyre
(Image credit: Paradox)

The saga of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to a close. After a decade of development, a midpoint studio switch and some last-minute drama surrounding launch DLC, it all culminated in disappointment.

"We've had high expectations for a long time, since we saw that it was a good game with a strong IP in a genre with a broad appeal," said Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester. "A month after release we can sadly see that sales do not match our projections."

Paradox announced a write-down of 355 million SEK/$37 million/£28 million (cheers IGN) of capitalised development costs, reflecting that the development costs won't generate the profits the publisher previously anticipated. This is based on an updated sales forecast made a month after Bloodlines 2's launch.

