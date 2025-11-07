The objectively 13th best game you can play right now is free to play until November 10, so you're officially out of excuses buddy
Unless you're playing game #1 through #12, in which case fair enough.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is fantastic. I should know: I spent 70-something hours playing the thing for our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review and my only regret was that I didn't have time to play more. It is my strong recommendation, as your videogame physician, that you should play it if you have any interest in RPGs, history, RPGs about history, or kissing everyone in Bohemia.
And what do you know? It's easier to fill that prescription than ever. To celebrate, well, something, KCD2 is playable for free until 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET on November 10. If you start playing now and don't sleep, you might even make it to the second map.
It's probably the case that the free period is to mark the release of KCD2's Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC on November 11, though I like to pretend it's to mark the November 7 birthday of Leon Trotsky (it sounds like Trosky, you see). Almost as if Warhorse planned it this way, the game is also discounted until November 13—you can pick it up for $36 (£30) until then, if the freeplay allowance lets the game get its hooks into you.
I wasn't kidding with my strong recommendation. If you need more convincing, since its release in February, KCD2 has already taken pride of place as number 13 on PC Gamer's top 100 list of games you should play right now, earning oodles of praise from a number of our writers, like Sean Martin, Andy Edser, and someone called Joshua Wolens, who sounds beautiful.
"Genuinely one of the best RPGs you will play," said our Sean, "with excellent combat, characters, choices, plus a setting its devs obviously care about and have worked hard to do justice." You know what? He's right.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
