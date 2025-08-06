The next Everdark Sovereign for Elden Ring Nightreign has been announced, and players are already placing bets on what its third phase will be

Everdark Augur's reign is about to be over (thank god for that), but as one falls, another must rise, and the next Nightlord getting the Everdark treatment in Elden Ring Nightreign is none other than the aura dragon herself, Caligo, Miasma of Night.

"From a frozen haze, the winged terror emerges," an official FromSoftware social media post says. "Let flames rend these frost-laced shadows. The Everdark Sovereign version of Fissure in the Fog will land on August 7, 2025." Meaning there's only one more day to get the win over Everdark Augur.

From a frozen haze, the winged terror emerges.Let flames rend these frost-laced shadows.The Everdark Sovereign version of Fissure in the Fog will land on August 7, 2025 at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (6/8) | 10:00 JST. pic.twitter.com/PedcHLeDS2August 5, 2025

players from speculating about what they think Fissure in the Fog's secret power is going to be.

"Phase three adds poison and scarlet rot breath from the rear," Themris says, followed by "Close enough, welcome back Guardian Ape." Adding a new kind of breath other than frost could be a cool new feature for Caligo, but that's pretty basic. I'd like to see some more creative ideas for the Everdark boss.

Perhaps Caligo could grow a second head that deals fire damage, and keep growing new heads like a Hydra, each inflicting a new kind of damage if players are unable to sever existing heads properly.

I don't just want a challenging fight, I'd love to have an Everdark boss that's a real puzzle. In the sense of teams spending their two-day runs building a kit that can fell the beast. Maybe someone on the team needs weapons that inflict fire, someone else needs lightning or poison. Or just have it scale hard enough that everyone needs to attain the Mountaintop secret or anti-dragon specs. I want a build-up that's just as tricky as the end fight.

But that could also be too much to ask for. It seems like other players have settled on more straightforward challenges for the third phase. Perhaps Bayle could descend from the sky to join the brawl—it would be quite the contradiction from Caligo's ethereal and eerily calm demeanour for sure.

Although wherever Bayle is, Igon is likely not that far behind. That's something players have also factored in as they look for the chance to see this beloved character again: "I would love to summon Igon for a dragon that he's not really that afraid of or enthused about fighting, 'Curse you, Caligo, I guess? You might rue this day...behold, two angry children, a bird-man, and I, Igon... so... it's four against one, nerd!'"

Sadly, I don't think we'll see Igon again, although a summon at the start of an Everdark fight could be a fun feature. But whatever the ice dragon decides to throw at players over the next week or so, I'm sure it won't be too hard to overcome—that is, if the Augur Everdark boss fight is anything to go off.