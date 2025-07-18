The most anticipated Everdark Sovereigns are coming to Elden Ring Nightreign in just two weeks, and I hope it'll hurt

We've finally got word when the next Everdark Sovereigns are coming to Elden Ring Nightreign, and it's sooner than I thought it would be, clocking in at just two weeks away. Soon, players will be able to contest with Everdark versions of Tricephalos, Augur, Fissure in the Fog, and Equilibrious Beast.

"The veil thins, and the Night hungers still," an official social media post says. "On July 31, 2025, a new Everdark cycle shall begin—the enhanced Nightlords… will soon unleash their darkest powers upon Limveld."

I have no doubt that Libra will be an even bigger pain in the ass than he already is, but there's some twisted part of me that also hopes Augur is transformed into a beast. Augur is the easiest Nightlord—the fight is slow, the music is peaceful, and the most dangerous attack is one or two nukes, which you can just run away from and survive. But I don't want easy, I want the Everdark Augur to triple its speed, and actually get aggressive. I may regret this in the future, but I'll stand by it for now.

New Everdarks is huge for everyone who's been bored waiting for something more exciting than the Bell Bearing Hunter to pop up. Just a week ago, FromSoft decided to re-release the previous Everdark bosses Fulghor, Sentient Pest, and Gapping Jaw. This was after players managed to run through all of them in no time flat, but the devs still needed a bit more time to polish up the next set of bosses.

But while I, and many others, are happy just replaying existing content, there are quite a number who have dropped Nightreign because of its limited content and don't want to come back. "My interest in Nightreign is completely gone, I ain't going back for these boring updates," one player says.

There has been a bit of a divide amongst the player base concerning whether FromSoft has put out an adequate amount of content since Nightreign's release. Director Junya Ishizaki set the record straight very early on, explaining that Nightreign "is not what we consider a live service game" and therefore wouldn't get tons of post-release content and patches. But FromSoft promised some new content and even a DLC which would add new bosses and Nightfarers.

I've got 130 hours in Nightreign so far, and I'm still enjoying it despite finishing all the Remembrance quests and defeating all the Nightlords. But I've reached the point now where I'm scrambling for anything that would make a run more interesting. I found a bug this morning that accidentally duplicates bosses, and I spent a good deal of time thinking about how fun that would be, so I think these new Everdark bosses are coming at the right time.