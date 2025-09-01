Something Cyberpunk 2077 is happening on September 4 and that's all I can tell you because CDPR is a gold-medal vague-poster

Big news, friends: something is happening with Cyberpunk 2077. On September 4, there will be an event, maybe, which could possibly feature some kind of news about the game. But maybe not.

If I sound like I don't know what's happening, it's because no one does. In an inscrutable post on social media, Cyberpunk 2077's various official organs posted an "Important message for NUSA Citizens from President Rosalind Myers." That's the sinister prez you spend a good chunk of the Phantom Liberty DLC helping out, if you forgot.

Attached is an announcement—dated for September 4, 2025—declaring that "Our great nation is once again facing a mounting cybersecurity threat," and inviting "brave netrunners to join our efforts and overcome this grave threat."

The post concludes with a call to "Take our recruitment test. Prove yourself. Serve the NUSA." Notably, there's no actual test—or link of any kind—attached to the posts.

So that's clear as mud then, isn't it? Almost immediately, the speculation machine cranked into overdrive: could this be new DLC? Or (finally) New Game Plus? What could it mean? Maybe it's just an incredibly odd bit of co-branding with Silksong, which also hits September 4.

Important message for N.U.S.A. Citizens from President Rosalind Myers. pic.twitter.com/GOHC5Tw136September 1, 2025

Frankly, I think all we can say with confidence is that CD Projekt RED has something up its sleeve and that more information about what it is will be revealed on September 4. I'd keep your expectations tempered. While I'd believe almost anything of a studio that legendarily can't ever seem to stop updating its games, it's worth noting that all this might amount to is another photo mode contest, an Edgerunners 2 trailer, or a hiring call for Cyberpunk 2.

And yet, CDPR has been round the block enough times to know that the vaguer you are about these things, the more prone people are to fill in the blank space with the most ludicrous speculation imaginable, and to be very disappointed when reality doesn't match expectation. "I am going to be mad if this ends up being just another merch drop or photo mode contest," declare the Redditors already. Surely the studio wouldn't crank up this engine if it didn't have something at least moderately cool to surprise us with?

Like I said, I'll believe anything, but we won't know for sure until… well, actually, we might not even know for sure on September 4. But we'll probably find out more then. Stay tuned?