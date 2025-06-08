Persona 4 Revival is officially real, giving us our first look at 4K Charlie Tunoku in a remake with a very angry original voice cast

YouTube Watch On

With what I can only describe as a startling dearth of accompanying information, the Persona 4 remake has broken cover at this year's Xbox Games Showcase. It's officially called Persona 4 Revival and, well, there you go. You can stop reading. You have consumed all the knowledge there is about Persona 4 Revival out there in the world.

Well, alright, there is a little more. The brief gameplay clips Atlus showed off all boasted that they were made from in-game footage. We get a shot of the Samegawa Floodplain, Mysterious Fox's shrine, a Yasogami classroom, and the Inaba Shopping District.

It looks pretty lovely, I'm not gonna lie. I won't pretend I think a remake of Persona 4 is an especially necessary thing, but Atlus hasn't missed a beat when it comes to that game's specific, youthful, nostalgic vibes. Everything is sun-drenched and blue-skied, at least when the trailer isn't cutting ominously to a pile of TVs.

Anyway, the trailer's piece de resistance is high-octane footage of Persona 4's protagonist—Yu Narukami, Souji Seta, or Charlie Tunoku, depending on your preference—running through an eerily uninhabited Inaba. The 'this is an alpha at best' vibes are strong. Save Tunoku, Inaba has absolutely no one else in it in the brief glimpses we see.

So no release date, unsurprisingly, but the real news is that the game is very, definitively real. To be fair, we kind of knew that after Persona 3 Reload made a bajillion dollars, and we knew it even more when a bunch of Persona 4's original voice cast started tweeting angrily about not being asked back for the new one. But now Atlus is out here saying the game's on its way with its full chest. Who's ready to Galactic Punt a tank?