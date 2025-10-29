Should you choose the Order or the Displaced in The Outer Worlds 2?

Deciding whether to choose the Order or Displaced is the conclusion of the Present and Future Company Excluded quest you can undertake in The Outer Worlds 2 . While not a major choice by any means, it does decide the fate of refugees at the Matriarch's Mercy camp and monastery in Golden Ridge.

One group, the Displaced, want to further expand their camp to solve the overcrowding problem and the tensions it's causing, while the Order, a group of predictive scientists and the residents of Matriarch's Mercy, determine that a disaster will occur if they do.

In typical RPG fashion, you, a stranger who wandered into the camp, become a mediator who decides the fate of everyone. Here's what each choice entails.

Should you side with the Order or the Displaced in The Outer Worlds 2?

There are three potential choices you can make (Image credit: Obsidian)

After you've been through all of your evidence with the Voice of the Displaced and Administrant Agarwal, you'll be asked to choose whether the Exclusion Zone should be turned into an expansion to the refugee settlement like the Displaced want, or whether it should remain excluded, which is what the Order desires.

Here's what happens based on each choice:

If you rule in favour of the Displaced, you'll get +1 Order reputation, 500 bits, and a Burst SMG. The refugees will thank you and expand the settlement into the Exclusion Zone. Later on, after you complete the N-Ray Range in the northwest as part of the main story, a significant event will occur, causing rocks to fall on the expanded settlement. When you return, many will have died, and both the Voice of the Displaced and Administrant Agarwal will regret the choice (though there isn't an impact beyond this). If you rule in favour of the Order, you'll get +3 Order reputation, 500 bits, and the Supportive Scholar armour set. The settlement won't be expanded and so the refugees won't get crushed by rockfall when said event occurs. If you rule in favour of neither, both parties will think you wasted your time, you'll get nothing, and the quest will fail.

As you can see, the best moral choice is to rule in favour of the Order, especially from a reputation perspective. That said, if morality isn't your chief concern and you'd rather get a Burst SMG, why not rule in favour of the Displaced? Their getting crushed by rocks won't ultimately affect you, so it's down to your own moral compass as to how to proceed.