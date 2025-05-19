Only a fool would pass on The Witcher 3 for 90% off during Steam's CD Projekt Red Sale

Most modern RPGs still can't match what The Witcher 3 did 10 years ago. It's a huge game with almost no filler, cool monsters to fight, and sidequests that don't feel like sidequests. It's a tremendous achievement that a lot of us at PC Gamer remember fondly and will be reminiscing about this week for its anniversary. But if you've never touched it, Steam has it available for 90% off during this week's CD Projekt Red Sale.

And that's just the base game. The excellent expansion packs, Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone, are also on sale for under $6. At prices as low as these, you'd be a fool to not just pick up the complete set for $10. That's enough Witcher to keep you satiated until CDPR starts telling us more about the Ciri-led sequel.

It's not just the Witcher 3 that's on sale, however. Steam has the entire series at a discount right now, which means you can go back to where it all started with the first Witcher game. I can't say I'd recommend that though: The OG is, well, a little rough compared to the leaps in polish CDPR made with the Witcher 2. I'd skip it and wait for the remake that's on its way.

There's Witcher DNA in Cyberpunk 2077 despite how dramatically different it is as a game and a world, if you're in the mood for some sci-fi. After the big 2.0 update in 2023, it's a much more flexible and fun RPG than it was before. It's almost 50% off for the Steam sale and includes Phantom Liberty, the expansion Ted said is "a tense spy thriller with some of the most grueling choices I've ever seen in an RPG."

But you really can't go wrong with The Witcher 3. Much like the moment Dark Souls clicked for me and ruined every other action game I've tried since, playing the Witcher 3 for the first time will give you a taste of what truly expansive and story-rich RPGs can be. This is the cheapest it's been on Steam and I can promise you you won't regret it.