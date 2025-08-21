One of Elden Ring's upcoming new starter classes is a freakishly strong jock with an intelligence score so low, they probably can't read, but the hardcore PvP kiddies are going ga-ga for them
The Beefcake Knight.
First spotted by weliveinasocietyboi on the Elden Ring subreddit, Bandai Namco has finally clued us in on the stats for one of Elden Ring's upcoming new starter classes, an absolute unit of a knight who looks tailor-made for strength builds—and whose knuckle dragger spellcasting stats may leave them a prime pick for PvP tryhards.
Most of the reporting on Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition's showing at Gamescom has focused on its apparently abysmal Switch 2 performance, with both IGN and Nintendo Life criticizing its poor showing. But that's no skin off my back: I just care about the new character classes and items included in the package, which we're set to get as a free update on PC.
Bandai Namco shared footage of one of the two new classes on its EU TikTok channel, revealing the stats and giving us a clearer view of the starting equipment for this heavy tank knight, who doesn't seem to have an officially translated name yet. They boast heavy, black iron armor resembling Tarkus from Dark Souls, no shield, and a brand new curved greatsword. Their starting stats are as follows:
Elden Ring Heavy Knight stats
- Level: 8
- Vigor: 14
- Mind: 7
- Endurance: 17
- Strength: 15
- Dexterity: 11
- Intelligence: 7
- Faith: 7
- Arcane: 9
Just look at them, they can't even do basic math. On the flip side, this character's star linebacker stats make them not only a great starting point for a strength build, but an attractive option for melee-focused min-maxers of all stripes.
Many hefty dex weapons still require a big strength investment, and when level restricted like you are in PvP—most of the matchmaking action is below level 200 as I understand—every stat point counts. The comments of weliveinasocietyboi's post are full of people predicting that this knight will be a new "meta" pick.
I'm still itching to see the stats of the other new class, whose name translates to "Knight of Ides" from the Japanese preview we saw earlier this year. Not only do they come with the DLC Milady light greatsword out of the gate, their armor set looks like a fashion souls cheat code. Unfortunately, we still don't have a release window for the Tarnished Edition and its corresponding free update for other platforms.
Elden Ring Ranni quest: Follow the witch
Elden Ring Blaidd quest: Wolf man watch
Elden Ring Nepheli quest: Warrior woman
Elden Ring Fia quest: Cold comfort
Elden Ring volcano manor quest: Get Mt. Gelmir
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.