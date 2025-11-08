OG Fallout artist Leonard Boyarsky says The Outer Worlds 2 almost had its own 'old school Obsidian' evil ending, but it took too much effort for too little payoff: 'I love making these types of games, but it is very stressful'

News
By published

Two big factions, plus endings for siding with one, both, or neither was enough.

Aza, a companion from The Outer Worlds 2 with short black and red hair, blue eyes, and strange gadgetry equipped
(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

I really love The Outer Worlds 2⁠—so much so that even after reviewing it, I've already started my second character. One thing that stood out to me, though, is that you can't side with the Arcadia system's resident collectivist surveillance state, the Protectorate⁠—you can't even earn or lose reputation points with them like the other factions, and Protectorate NPCs are almost uniformly hostile.

According to creative director Leonard Boyarsky, it was fairly late in development that Obsidian cut off this path.

"In this one, we're like, Okay, now we're going to do old school Obsidian, Troika, old Interplay," Boyarsky said in an interview with PC Gamer. "We really wanted to harken back to that⁠—which was what me and [Fallout 1 director Tim Cain] originally wanted to do with the first one."

Before joining Obsidian, Boyarsky and Cain left Fallout developer Interplay to start their short-lived RPG studio Troika, where they made Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, The Temple of Elemental Evil, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines. In our interview, he mentioned that The Outer Worlds 2's director, Brandon Adler⁠—whose credits with Obsidian include New Vegas and Alpha Protocol⁠—was focused on New Vegas-style faction interplay as a priority.

When it came to deciding what to cut, the Protectorate questline and ending "wouldn't have rivaled the other factions at all in terms of what you could do, even in the original plan," according to Boyarsky. "There wasn't any content that I was like … I'm really going to hate to lose.'"

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.